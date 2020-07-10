First Bitcoin Capital Corp Announces Majority Sale of Assets To Bots Inc

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP (OTC PINK:BITCF) ("the Company") a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and developer of blockchain-powered technologies announced today that it consummated the sale of a majority of its digital and crypto assets and related technologies to Bots, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. (OTC:BTZI) (GERMAN EXCHANGE: M06.SG), is Puerto Rico based, emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digitized robotics industry.

"Today's announcement is part of an on-going effort of First Bitcoin's management to maximize shareholder value which has been driven by our commitment to continue to fulfill our investors' expectations," said Simon Rubin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Bitcoin Capital Corp. "This major transaction aligns with BITCF's strategy to continue to grow our core businesses in an efficient manner."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First Bitcoin and Bots, Inc. will now begin to enter into long-term service and project development agreements, providing reliable and cost-advantaged product development services for a wide variety projects. BTZI and BITCF's together have significant expertise and capabilities which will deliver operational efficiencies and opportunities for growth and profitability over time.

First Bitcoin and Bots, Inc., are working closely to ensure a seamless transition. The Asset Purchase transaction was closed on May 14th 2020 and included the following BITCF assets:

Minority ownership in:

- SinglePoint, Inc.,

-Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc.,

-Petroteq Energy, Inc.,

-Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.,

-Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.,

- Tipestry, Inc.;

Subsidiaries owned by First Bitcoin Capital Corp., including but not limited to:

CoinQx Exchange Limited,

Story continues

First Bitcoin Capital LLC.,

D'BOT Technology Corp.;

Also included are Hundreds of domains previously owned by First Bitcoin Capital Corp.;

$1,250,000 in face value Convertible Promissory Notes issued by Kronos Advanced Technologies to First Bitcoin Capital LLC.;

US Patent 9,135,781 B1 Bitcoin Kiosk/ATM Device and System Integrating Enrollment Protocol and Method of Using the Same;

US Patent Application 2018/0315072 A1: Method and System of Facilitating Management of Cryptocurrency Based Loyalty Points Associated With One or More of a Product and a Service;

The majority of the inventory of more than 100 digital cryptocurrencies previously owned by First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

In exchange for the acquisition of these assets, BOTS, Inc. issued 100,000,000 of its shares of common stock and 30,000,000 Series A Preferred stock to First Bitcoin Capital, with a pledge to issue an additional 60,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred upon reaching certain milestones.

All Series A Preferred shares are to be retained by First Bitcoin Capital Corp. The 100,000,000 million shares of common stock are to be distributed to the shareholders of First Bitcoin Capital, where each shareholder shall receive 1 share of BTZI common stock for every 4 shares of First Bitcoin Capital stock owned with any remaining shares to be retained by First Bitcoin Capital Corp. upon a record date being set by First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

As the largest shareholder of Bots Inc., First Bitcoin's management is expected to transition to Bots, Inc., in the immediate future.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) and on Börse Stuttgart under ticker (M06.SG) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain solutions and robotics for its clientele. The Company is committed to drive the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.bots.bz

Visit us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow us on Twitter @Bots_bz

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (BITCF) is the largest shareholder of Bots, Inc. as a result of exchanging the majority of its assets therefor, but began developing digital currencies, proprietary blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company began developing its own blockchain and cryptocurrency called First Bitcoin (COIN:BIT) in 2016. Prior to transferring the majority of this asset to Bots, Inc., the Company updated the BIT wallet and added more functionality. Users are able to generate BIT through the processes of POW and POS mining. The First Bitcoin cryptocurrency has a current supply of 20,707,629,255 BIT. It is currently trading on LIVECOIN.net with its explorer at www.explorer.bitcf.net.

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/first-bitcoin/

Contact us via: info@firstbitcoin.io or visit www.firstbitcoin.io

follow us on Twitter; @1stBitCapital

follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-bitcoin-capital-corp/

follow us on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/BITCF/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

SOURCE: First Bitcoin Capital Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597012/First-Bitcoin-Capital-Corp-Announces-Majority-Sale-of-Assets-To-Bots-Inc



