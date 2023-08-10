First beavers born in Sussex in 500 years

Beavers have been born in Sussex for the first time in 500 years.

The young beavers - known as kits - were born at a wilding project at Knepp Castle Estate near Horsham.

The project said it was "utterly thrilled" and that the births were a "big landmark for Knepp and Sussex".

Despite being native, beavers became extinct to Britain in the 16th Century after being hunted for their meat and fur.

Two adult beavers, called Brooke and Banksy, were moved to Knepp Wilding from Scotland last year.

Workers recently noticed the pair had been hauling fresh shoots back to their lodge, "a sign, we hoped, that they were feeding young", they said in a post to Facebook.

The two kits, which they described as "almost adult size", were captured on trail cameras "playing in one of the many ponds their parents have created".

'Delighted'

Penny Green, resident ecologist at the project, said she was "so excited".

"It's just the most exciting thing to know that beavers have bred here successfully and that's the first time in 500 years in Sussex that we can say that.

"It's just amazing. Delighted," she added.

Ms Green described the beavers as "eco-system engineers" whose recent dam building activity had created habitats for other wildlife, leading to the resurgence of species such as kingfishers, dragonflies and reed warblers.

Three years ago another pair of beavers were released under licence as part of a trial in a semi-enclosed area.

One escaped and was later recaptured after being spotted on the River Adur but died soon afterwards. The female was moved elsewhere.

Beavers have been reintroduced to other parts of the UK in similar rewilding projects.

