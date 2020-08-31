Is First Bank's (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

Every investor in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$131m, First Bank is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about First Bank.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First Bank?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

First Bank already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see First Bank's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in First Bank. Patriot Financial Partners, L.P. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.1% of shares outstanding. Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.9% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Patrick Ryan, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to his name

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

