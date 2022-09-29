First Bank Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

First Bank
·1 min read
First Bank
First Bank

HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Event: 

Earnings Conference Call – Third Quarter 2022

 

 

 

When:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

 

Access:

Conference Call Dial-In:

+1-844-200-6205 (toll free U.S.)

 

 

+1-929-526-1599 (all other locations)

 

Conference Call Access Code:

906842

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer will provide an overview of third quarter 2022 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s third quarter results will be released after the market closes on October 25, 2022 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website, www.firstbanknj.com.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.6 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com


