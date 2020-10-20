First authorised history of GCHQ promises to be ‘warts and all’ account

GCHQ once made “major mistakes” in its coding systems and had a near 30-year ban on hiring staff who were not white, according to its first authorised history.

Author John Ferris said it was important he provided a “warts and all account” of the security agency’s 100-year past, outlining its secret successes and failings, when he was selected to write the book.

Published on Tuesday, Behind the Enigma promises to reveal never previously known details about Government Communications Headquarters – which works alongside MI5 and MI6 to tackle cyber, terrorist, criminal and state threats and attacks.

The intelligence service commissioned the first ever authorised history as part of its efforts to open up more to the public as it marked its centenary year.

Mr Ferris, a professor of history at the University of Calgary – who also has a PhD in War Studies from King’s College London and has published work on academic studies on diplomatic, intelligence and military history, spent four-and-a-half years working on the title.

During this time, he was given “unprecedented access” to GCHQ’s archive and policy files, examining around 16million artefacts – many of which were previously classified and have never before been made public.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Ferris said: “They (GCHQ) remain today the one British strategic and intelligence agency that’s at the top of the world.

“And so it gives Britain a great deal of power and influence.

“I think it is essential that I did a warts and all account and GCHQ, to its credit, was willing to let me do that.

“So if you look at the things I’ve found which they wish hadn’t happened.

“For example, there is a ‘colour bar’ in employment in GCHQ in the 1950s and 1960s.

“In other words if you’re not Caucasian, they don’t want you in. And they take active measures to avoid hiring you.

“And, by the way, that’s what all British security and intelligence organisations do at the time.”

He described a “mixed” picture on job opportunities for women and people from BAME backgrounds.

But explained by contemporary British standards – among white men of all classes – GCHQ’s personnel was diverse, especially for managerial positions.

He said his research showed GCHQ was “surprisingly diverse” for working class men and, “in many ways astonishingly open to working class men”, compared to other Government departments and agencies who would typically hire university graduates.

