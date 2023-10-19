Chaotic scenes as first asylum seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge

There were chaotic scenes as the UK government forced asylum seekers to return to the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset, more than two months after it was evacuated when legionella bacteria was discovered in the water supply.

Just Stop Oil protesters managed to stop the coach carrying the men to the vessel in Portland port by blocking the causeway to the island and claimed that the vehicle put their lives in danger by pushing through them.

About 50 other local people and campaigners gathered at the gates of the port to object to the men being returned to the facility but also to welcome them back into their community.

The Home Office said: “The disruption caused in Portland by a small group of people is totally unacceptable. We are liaising closely with the police as they continue their investigations and to ensure appropriate security arrangements are in place.”

It has previously said the barge is safe and will reduce the cost of keeping asylum seekers in hotels – but the men have expressed fears about being returned.

One told the Guardian: “I am worried and afraid. I do not want to go to the barge but I don’t have the courage to disobey. I am literally helpless. I don’t know what is waiting for me. What will the government’s next pilot plans be for the men they are putting on the barge?

“We feel like pawns in their game, guinea pigs in their experiments. What experiment will they enact on us next? What is at the end of this devastating and crazy wait? Will I be able to save my life and my family?”

It is thought that about 30 men were on a bus that arrived at the port on Thursday lunchtime. A further 45 are believed to be arriving on Friday and Monday.

Shortly before they reached the port, members of Just Stop Oil briefly halted their coach but the vehicle pushed through the protesters’ cordon.

One of the demonstrators, Angela Ditchfield, said: “We went on to the road to try to block the coach. We assumed he wouldn’t run us down when we were sitting on the road vulnerable. There were about eight people standing in front of the coach and three sat down.”

The coach did briefly come to a halt. She added: “The driver started moving forward. We were saying to the guards: ‘Please don’t commit an attempted murder.’ He kept pushing forward. Some other people lay down. He kept going, others had to pull them out of the way. I wish I’d stayed. I’d rather he ran me over than take those guys [the asylum seekers] to a death trap. It could easily have ended in someone being very badly injured.”

In a statement explaining the protest, the group said: “This act is to protect harm to life, to prevent a greater crime from being committed. It is our belief that the UK government is knowingly endangering innocent lives by putting asylum seekers against their will back on to the death trap barge.”

Dorset police said three men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage during the Just Stop Oil protest. “The coach was able to continue its journey after a minor delay. Dorset police respects people’s right to lawful protest and where possible we will work with organisers to facilitate people’s rights to demonstrate peacefully,” a spokesperson said.

“However, we have a duty to ensure those involved act within the law, prevent any public disorder and ensure the local community can go about their lawful activities. Our inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”

One of those at the port gates, Candy Udwin of Dorset Stand Up to Racism, said the home secretary, Suella Braverman, was making a political point by forcing them to come back.

She said: “It’s not practical. It’s going the most expensive asylum-seeker accommodation ever with the money they are having to spend on it.”

Candy Udwin addresses protesters near the Bibby Stockholm barge. Photograph: Ben Mitchell/PA

The accommodation has been beset with problems. Legionella bacteria was discovered onboard the day asylum seekers arrived on 7 August. Concerns were also raised about fire safety and about far-right activity in the area. The barge was evacuated four days after 39 asylum seekers boarded.

Udwin said: “It’s not surprising they are scared to return. There are still those who think it is a potential floating Grenfell.” She said in the days the men were onboard in the summer, some never left it because it was hard to get on and off. “It felt like a prison.”

Members of the Portland Global Friendship Group prepared welcome packs for the men including toiletries, a map of the island, a notebook and a postcard with the group’s contact details. They greeted the bus with welcome signs and bunches of flowers.

One of the group’s members, Heather, who had spoken to a number of the men, said: “I’ve never met so many educated, skilled, lovely, brave people. There are electrical engineers, pharmacists, architects. It’s a disgrace we’re spending all the money on this but if we processed them quickly and humanely this wouldn’t be happening.”

She asked that her full name not be used because she had received threats for helping the asylum seekers.

The mayor of Portland, Carralyn Parkes, said: “The whole idea is to be as cruel as possible to deter people from claiming asylum. They are human beings and they are welcome on Portland.”

Caroline O’Connor, the chief executive of Migrant Help, said: “It is crucial that the government places utmost importance on safeguarding the wellbeing and safety of those on board.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “All necessary tests including health, fire and water checks have been completed, and are all satisfactory. The number of people on board will increase gradually with more arrivals in the coming days and months, as part of a carefully structured, phased approach.”