First annual North Miami Beach Small Business Expo to be held

The city of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Daniela Jean present the first North Miami Beach Small Business Expo on Tuesday, May 10. The event, which will be free, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Miami Beach City Hall, 17011 NE 19th Ave.

This event — which organizers say is the largest expo for businesses within the city — offers businesses of all sizes the opportunity to showcase their specialty and target their customers. It will feature more than 100 of North Miami Beach’s best businesses and attract more than 2,5000 attendees. Plans are for it to be held every year in May.

Small business owners, start-ups, aspiring entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders are invited, and everyone is welcome. At the Expo, there will be resources for small businesses as well as giveaways, workshops, interactive one-on-one sessions, networking, marketing tips and more.

Pre-Expo seminars are presented for all vendors, and they focus on topics that are directly related to being successful at the event.

The Expo is part of the “NMB Shop Local” campaign that was launched to help stimulate small businesses, which are the backbone of the NMB business community. The Expo supports the North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and North Miami Beach Community Redevelopment Agency in its continued efforts to encourage business growth and sustainable community development.

To register: click on this link or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nmb-small-business-expo-tickets-291866920817