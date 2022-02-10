First Advantage Delivers Digital Identity Services through Yoti Partnership

Yoti digital identity services to be offered via the First Advantage technology platform

Joint go-to-market strategy enables promotion of digital identity services aligned with upcoming April 2022 updates to UK Right to Work & UK DBS Checks



ATLANTA and LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, has announced the signing of a strategic technology integration partnership with Yoti, a U.K.-based digital identity leader.

The technology integration partnership will allow First Advantage to offer Yoti digital identity services directly through the First Advantage technology platform. This partnership arrives ahead of planned changes to the UK Right to Work & UK DBS Checks. According to a UK government policy paper published 27 December 2021, allowing for digital identity services will give employers greater confidence in confirming prospective employees’ identities. Digital identity checks, which take effect 6 April 2022, will allow employers to reduce risk and recruit more safely.

“Through this partnership, First Advantage and Yoti are bringing innovative and much-needed solutions to the UK and EMEA market ahead of upcoming changes to UK Right to Work & UK DBS Checks,” said Scott Staples, CEO of First Advantage. “Our integrated offering will further enable employers to hire smarter and onboard faster at a time when regulatory changes are allowing employers and landlords to leverage simpler, more secure, high-tech identity service solutions.”

Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti, agreed: “Yoti is delighted to join forces with First Advantage and help make it simpler and safer for organisations and their employees to prove their identity. It doesn’t make sense that people still have to show physical ID documents to prove who they are. Our secure digital identity platform helps businesses streamline outdated ID processes to cut admin time and cost.”

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/ .

Media Contact:

The Devon Group

firstadvantage@devonpr.com

(732) 706-0123, ext. 700

About Yoti

Yoti is a digital identity network that allows organisations to verify identities and trusted credentials online and in person. Yoti’s products span identity verification, age verification, document eSigning, access management and authentication. Over 11 million people have downloaded the free Yoti app, which is available in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Polish. Yoti is certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for ID Verification Services, ISAE 3000 (SOC 2) Type 2 certified for its technical and organisational security processes. For more information please visit www.yoti.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Hindle

Yoti, Head of Brand & Communications

press@yoti.com

Nikki Alvey

The PR Network

Nikki.alvey@thepr.network

+44(0)7973 354 706



