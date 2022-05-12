First 3nm ASIC Miners Revolutionize Market

New York, NY, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global crypto market is currently abuzz with the recent launch of the first ever series of 3nm ASIC miners by Bitramo, a crypto-startup. The company’s three products Ramo 1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X are already making a huge impact with their exceptional capabilities.


While designing their mining rigs, Bitramo focused heavily on hash rate and this has turned out to be a major factor differentiating Bitramo miners from other products. Ramo 1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero; offering hash rates that are unmatched in the industry.

Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: 360 TH/s 30 GH/s 2 GH/s 2MH/s
Ramo 2: 750 TH/s 70 GH/s 5 GH/s 5 MH/s
Ramo X: 2250 TH/s 210 GH/s 15 GH/s 15 MH/s

In spite of delivering extraordinary hash powers, Bitramo miners are extremely efficient. The power consumptions for Ramo 1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X are 550W, 900W, and 2200W respectively. As a result of their high hash rates and moderate power consumptions, these rigs are more profitable than any other mining hardware created so far. Many users have been able to recover their investment fully within just one month.

Calculated per month profit using these miners are

Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: $1900 $1400 $2200 $2500
Ramo 2: $4000 $3500 $5700 $6600
Ramo X: $12,300 $10,500 $17,000 $20,000

Apart from their high mining efficiency and profitability, Bitramo miners have also received a lot of traction because of their ease of use. The company is on a mission to make the benefits of crypto mining available to all by eliminating its complexities. All Bitramo miners are super easy to use, even without any knowledge or prior experience of crypto mining. In order to get started, users are just required to connect the units to a power socket as they come pre-configured. Also, compared to other products in the market, these miners have minimum system requirements.

Bitramo miners are currently available for shipping all over the world, with an average delivery time of just 7 days. All products come with a comprehensive warranty against all types of software and hardware issues. There is also a 30 days money back guarantee for all purchases.

To find out more, please visit https://bitramo.com/

About Bitramo: A crypto mining startup backed by multiple corporations, Bitramo is on a mission to improve the crypto mining landscape by developing and delivering the latest technological innovations. The company offers an exquisite range of ASIC mining hardware designed to make crypto mining efficient and easy like never before. The company’s ultimate goal is to democratize crypto mining by allowing common people to benefit from it.

CONTACT: Richard Blainey richard -at- backlinksguru.com


