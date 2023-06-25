First 100-degree day of the year hits DFW Sunday. Texans know, it’s just the start

Temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth soared to triple digits for the first time this year on Sunday, with temps topping out out at 101 degrees — and it’s only expected to get hotter over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

For Monday, the weather service has issued a heat advisory lasting until 8 p.m. with temperatures expected to again reach 101 with a heat index of 110 in DFW.

The extreme heat is expected the rest of the week, high temperatures forecast from 101 to a peak of 107 on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, thermostats outside are expected to read up to 104. The high is forecast at 105 for Thursday and 103 for Friday.

With temperatures this high, the National Weather Service says it’s especially important to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Extended exposure to hot weather creates the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke can be deadly. The best practice is to stay indoors as much as possible.

If you have to go outside, spend as much time out of direct sunlight and take breaks in air conditioning if possible. Remember to drink lots of water and wear light colored, lightweight clothes and apply sunscreen. If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms, including confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness, immediately call 911 and move that person to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove extra layers, and cool them down with ice or water.

In cases of heat exhaustion, it is important to act quickly. Anybody experiencing heat exhaustion should be moved to a cooler area, drink lots of water and loosen clothes and remove extra layers. If symptoms including dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness do not improve, seek immediate medical attention.