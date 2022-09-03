The first 100 days of PM Liz Truss – in her own words

Liz Truss

If Liz Truss is declared the winner of the Conservative leadership race at lunchtime on Monday, she will have no time to lose in implementing her blueprint for government. With just two years to go until the next general election and with Britain facing its worst economic crisis since the days of Gordon Brown’s premiership, time is not on her side. Her first 100 days will be crucial.

As is traditional, she will be expected to stand outside the front door of No 10 and explain her vision for Britain: but where Boris Johnson spoke of “high hearts and growing confidence” just three years ago, Truss’s job will be to reassure the public that help is coming – and that she can restore the economy to growth.

No prime minister in recent history has taken office with such enormous obstacles to overcome. Boris Johnson and Theresa May had the challenge of Brexit to tackle, but that was a matter of diplomacy and process, rather than a full-blown economic crisis. Yet Truss says she believes wholeheartedly that the Conservatives under her can do what no other party has ever done – win a fifth general election in a row.

If she does become party leader next week, she will still be operating under the manifesto drawn up by Johnson in 2019 but has wriggle room to make a mark of her own. Here we assess her plan for government, and the likelihood of her being able to make good on her hustings pledges of the last six weeks.

Key pledges: Reverse National Insurance rise, freeze corporation tax, suspend green levies

Truss has staked her entire leadership campaign – and her future reputation – on headline-grabbing promises of tax cuts. “Trussonomics” involves stimulating growth by reducing the tax burden on businesses to enable them to invest, and on individuals to increase consumer confidence and ease the cost of living crisis.

Rishi Sunak’s planned increase in corporation tax from 19 to 25 per cent would be scrapped by Truss because, she says, “it’s completely counterproductive. I think that will stymie growth and make it harder to pay down debt”.

Economists are divided on whether Trussonomics will work. Some fear it may further boost inflation. Sunak famously branded it a “fairytale” given the economic crisis the UK finds itself in.

Truss says she will use an emergency budget this month “to immediately tackle the cost-of-living crisis by cutting taxes, reversing the [1.25 per cent] rise in National Insurance (NI) and suspending the green levy on energy bills”. She believes that this will deliver economic growth of 2.5 per cent per year.

She also promised no new taxes, which leaves her with no wriggle room if, for example, she came under pressure to impose a new windfall tax on energy firms. She could also increase the personal allowance, the point at which people begin paying income tax, from its current £12,570 level, up to four years ahead of schedule.

Truss is also considering a potential five per cent cut in VAT across the board – the largest ever reduction – which would save the average household more than £1,300 a year. Inheritance tax could be cut as part of a promised general review of the tax system, and she seems likely to pull out of an international corporation tax deal agreed by Sunak to set a global floor of 15 per cent, lest it threaten the UK’s fiscal independence and sovereignty.

Chances of success?

If, as expected, Kwasi Kwarteng becomes Chancellor in a Truss government, No 10 and No 11 Downing Street would be aligned on policy for the first time since the Cameron/Osborne years, enabling her to fulfil her promise of implementing £30 billion of tax cuts. If, on the other hand, she backtracked on her key pledges of freezing corporation tax, cutting NI and suspending the green energy levy, she would surely face mutiny from her supporters. So these seem all but certain. But, to pay for the tax cuts, Truss will almost certainly need to borrow on international markets to finance them and those lending will want assurance that they will be paid back.

Key pledges: Lowering taxes, extra help for people on fixed incomes

For pensioners and those on low incomes, tax cuts will make little to no difference. Truss started the leadership campaign saying she would be “lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts”, but has since softened her stance. Her allies have suggested that a significant increase in Universal Credit from October is being considered for the 8.5 million most vulnerable families as a way of targeting aid and avoiding blanket giveaways.

Energy retailers (as opposed to generators) are also lobbying for a government-backed loan scheme to enable them to keep bills down by borrowing against future earnings.

Chances of success?

Tax cuts may be popular with Tory members, but if Truss fails to convince the wider public that the Government has heeded their cries for help, her premiership could be short-lived. An intervention beyond tax cuts therefore seems all but certain.

Key pledges: Get waiting lists down, pump £13bn into social care

Conservative voters are screaming out for reform of the NHS as every day brings fresh evidence of a system on the brink. Truss has said she wants to reduce waiting lists and her main plan for the NHS is to divert billions of pounds from hospitals into social care to free up space on wards. She wants the £13 billion a year earmarked for the NHS from the recent NI rise given instead to local authorities to pay for more beds in care homes.

She confirmed at a leadership hustings in Birmingham that, because another of her pledges is to scrap the NI rise, she would fund the spending out of general taxation. “I believe it should go into local authorities to deal with the very real issues in social care, because the problem we’ve got at the moment is people are in beds in the NHS who would be better off in social care beds,” she said.

Chances of success?

While reducing waiting lists is one of her three main priorities, along with economic growth and the cost of living crisis, it will be difficult to take £15 billion away from the NHS in current circumstances

Key pledges: More grammars and free schools, automatic Oxbridge interviews for A* pupils

Truss has made an eye-catching pledge to end the ban on new grammar schools, saying her two daughters attend a grammar and she wants “people around the country” to have the same opportunity. She also wants to see more free schools, citing the example of the Michaela School in north London. She also wants schools opening longer hours “to help children get the skills they need but also to make sure they are less prey to alternatives”.

Truss has also pledged that all students who achieve three A*s at A-level will automatically qualify for an Oxbridge interview. She fears too many state school teachers discourage applications because they think the two universities are “full of toffs”.

Chances of success?

Opening new grammars is not a priority for Truss, and her novel idea of automatic Oxbridge interviews for some students is both interventionist and may, in some respects, prove impractical – university offers and admissions would have to be delayed until after students have received their exam results.

Key pledges: 20 per cent reduction in murder, violence and burglary

The 2019 manifesto pledged an extra 20,000 police officers “on the streets” and promised voters “the fundamental security that comes from safe streets and safe neighbourhoods”. With knife crime up by 10 per cent year on year, according to the latest figures, and some forces virtually giving up on trying to detect burglaries, Truss knows she needs to rebuild public confidence in policing, even though 13,000 of those extra officers are already in place.

Forces will be instructed to visit the home of every burglary victim, and will set strict targets. She has set a goal of a 20 per cent reduction in murder, violence and neighbourhood crimes, such as burglary, over the next two years, and will publish league tables to show which are the worst-performing forces. The chiefs of failing forces will be made to attend meetings with the home secretary to explain their plans to improve, she has said.

What are her chances of success?

Truss’s strategy for governing is to appoint ministers with a track record of delivering change and then giving them the authority to get on with the job, rather than dictating from the centre as Boris Johnson did. If Suella Braverman is made home secretary in a Truss government, she will be desperate to get results, but a 20 per cent cut in violent crime over two years will be a tall order during a cost of living crisis.

Key pledge: No second Scottish independence referendum

George III is remembered as the king who lost America, and no prime minister wants to go down in history as the leader who lost the Union. Truss has promised there will be no second referendum on Scottish independence “on my watch” and used an appearance at a hustings in Perth to promise she would strengthen and defend the Union. “Any independence referendum would need to be authorised by the Westminster parliament,” she said. “If I become prime minister, I would not grant that authority.”

Chances of success?

Nicola Sturgeon does not hold the legal power to force a second referendum and Truss has nothing to gain by allowing one.

Key pledges: Increase defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP, arm Ukraine to defeat Putin

Truss has styled herself as a “freedom fighter” for Ukraine, telling Conservative Party members that her record as Foreign Secretary showed she could be trusted to do everything possible to ensure Vladimir Putin’s defeat. She has also insisted that Russian forces must leave the whole of Ukraine, including Crimea, before sanctions can be lifted.

She has promised to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP by the end of this decade and “review” the plan to cut the size of the army to 72,500. Her proposal would increase defence spending around £10 billion in four years from its current £48.2 billion, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and by another £12 billion or more in the run up to 2030. It would be double the increase promised by Boris Johnson at the Nato summit in June.

Truss is also a China hawk and is likely to give Cabinet roles to like-minded colleagues Tom Tugendhat and Iain Duncan Smith. “We live in an increasingly dangerous world where the threat level is higher than a decade ago,” she has said, “and we need a stronger deterrent to face down those threats and ensure Britain leads on the global stage. Ultimately that requires more resources.”

Chances of success?

The Royal United Services Institute defence think tank said yesterday that defence spending would have to rise by £157 billion by 2030 – the equivalent of a 5p increase in income tax – to hit the three per cent GDP target. It added that it is unclear how this would be funded without major cuts in government spending elsewhere.

Key pledges: Relax planning laws for brownfield sites, use rent payments as part of mortgage assessments

Truss has promised to rip up “Stalinist” housing targets and make it quicker and easier for developers to build on brownfield sites in “opportunity areas”. She has said Britain needs to “build up more” in cities. She has also laid out plans to boost home ownership by encouraging banks to allow rent payments to be used as part of mortgage assessments, to make it easier for young people to get on the housing ladder.

“At the moment we have a very, very rigid planning system,” she says. Truss advocates different systems operating in different areas, contrasting the requirements of, say, London and Cornwall.

Chances of success?

Conservative voters have become used to false dawns in planning reforms and Truss’s ideas would take time to formulate and draw up before legislation could be considered. Hard to imagine her getting anything on the statute book quickly.

Key pledges: Expand the Rwanda scheme, keep the Royal Navy patrolling the Channel

Truss “completely agrees” with the policy of sending illegal migrants to Rwanda for assessment. Indeed the Foreign Secretary would like to expand the Rwanda scheme to other countries and has pledged to legislate to make sure “our decisions about our borders cannot be overruled” by the European Court of Human Rights and “would be prepared” to withdraw from the ECHR (which is not an EU institution) if necessary. She also wants to keep the Royal Navy in charge of patrolling the Channel to combat illegal migrants.

Chances of success?

Successive governments have long grappled with the problem of illegal migrants, without coming up with a way to defeat the organised crime gangs trafficking people to the UK. There is no evidence that Truss has found a new way of cracking that nut.

Key pledge: Turbocharge trade with Commonwealth countries

Aside from Britain stealing a march on the EU over Covid vaccinations, the economic benefits of Brexit remain conceptual rather than tangible, and Truss knows she must change that. She wants to create a new “Commonwealth Deal” to boost trade and strengthen economic security between the 56 nations and wants the “freedom-loving” countries that form the association to act as a global counter to the growing influence of China on the world stage. The Commonwealth will “sit at the heart of my plans for Global Britain”, she has said.

Chances of success?

Truss will be heavily reliant on her international trade secretary and Brexit opportunities minister to create, champion and trumpet real-life benefits that people will feel in their pocket, meaning these will be key Cabinet appointments. On the bright side, a third of the world’s population live in Commonwealth countries with a collective GDP of £12 trillion, about 14 per cent of global GDP.

Key pledges: End the fracking ban, suspend green levies

Although Truss backs the current target of making Britain a carbon-neutral economy by 2050, she has said “we need to reach net zero in a way that doesn’t harm businesses or consumers”. She supports using gas as a transition fuel by exploiting North Sea reserves, wants to end the ban on fracking, and suspend green levies on energy bills until they are more affordable. Truss believes that local communities that support fracking should reap the rewards by getting cheaper energy as a result. She also wants to choke off any central government funding for low emissions zones in city centres.

Chances of success?

Truss is firm on her plans to cut green levies, and might well do more to exploit North Sea gas reserves, but reversing the ban on fracking might require too much time and money spent in the courts to be done this side of a general election.

Key pledge: Bring public institutions into line with public opinion

Truss has hit out at “ludicrous debates about pronouns” and, as equalities minister, she scrapped plans to reform the law so that people could change gender without a medical diagnosis.

During the hustings events she has also picked up on “damaging wokery” in institutions. “The culture in our public services [is] not reflecting the views of the public. This is true when it comes to talking down our country, which I’m concerned about, but it is also true when it comes to women’s rights. We can’t have a situation where there are hospital wards that claim to be single-sex that simply aren’t, or we have domestic violence shelters where that’s under question.”

Chances of success?

Boris Johnson has been reluctant to take on the ever-more-aggressive transgender lobby, which has been remarkably successful in shutting down debate about trans rights versus women’s rights. As a woman, Truss may well be more proactive, but is likely to delegate the time-consuming row to others.

Key pledge: enforce minimum standards of service on railways

Truss likes to invite comparisons with Margaret Thatcher, a woman who managed to emasculate the unions and turn the “sick man of Europe” into an economic powerhouse. Militant transport unions remain, however, and continue to cause misery with regular strikes to back up their ever-increasing wage demands.

“We need tough and decisive action to limit trade unions’ ability to paralyse our economy,” she said. Truss has suggested she will legislate to enforce minimum standards of service on the railways – a 2019 manifesto pledge – and could go further by classing train drivers as essential workers who will be banned by law from striking, just like police officers. More widespread use of automatic trains would be another way of calling the bluff of drivers, particularly London Underground staff. She has also said she wants to scrap smart motorways and would look into increasing the speed limit on some roads.

"I would legislate to make sure there are essential services on our railways."



Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss says those who work on the railways are "well rewarded" and "wrong to hold the travelling public to ransom" with strike action. pic.twitter.com/JF8wK02sxh — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 26, 2022

Chances of success?

Truss may well decide to pick a fight with the unions to establish her own iron lady credentials, meaning she will need a strong transport secretary by her side. She has a mandate to enforce minimum service standards, and scrapping smart motorways would be an inexpensive and popular move.

Key pledges: Build Northern Powerhouse Rail, create investment zones

Truss has said that parts of the country have “simply not benefited from the same growth or opportunities” as the South East and has committed to reversing the government’s decision to downgrade Northern Powerhouse Rail (which is still in the planning stage) and creating tow-tax investment zones to attract business and create jobs.

“I know the transport network in Yorkshire could be so much better,” she wrote in the Yorkshire Post in August. “Leeds is the largest city in Europe without its own metro network. I want to fix that, and am committed to building Northern Powerhouse Rail in full… We need to double down in our mission to level up the country.”

What are her chances of success?

Levelling up is key to retaining the 28 seats the Tories won from Labour in 2019, yet there has been relatively little discussion of it during the leadership contest. Truss may, ultimately, decide that expensive pledges such as Northern Powerhouse Rail will have to be put on the back burner until more immediate crises have passed.