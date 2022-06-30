Firms warn time is running out to save UK economy

Michael Race - Business reporter, BBC News
Car production
Businesses are being hit by higher energy and fuel costs

The boss of a business lobby group is to tell the government to "get its house in order" to "save the economy" as firms struggle with higher prices.

Shevaun Haviland, director-general of the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC), will tell a conference that time is running out to help the economy grow.

It comes after Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey said soaring inflation could hit the UK harder than elsewhere.

The government said it was supporting firms to "navigate the months ahead".

Ms Haviland will tell audience members at the BCC's global annual conference on Thursday that the government has "until the Autumn budget to reset, rethink and get their house in order".

"They [the government] need to put in place support for businesses now to weather this storm. And, secondly, they need to work in partnership with us to develop a long-term economic strategy for growth."

Rising material costs, supply chain issues and worker shortages is creating a "perfect storm", she will say.

A Treasury spokesperson said the government had "cut taxes for hundreds of thousands of businesses" by increasing the employment allowance and cutting fuel duty.

The Treasury said it was supporting British businesses through measures such as bringing in 50% business rates relief for eligible High Street businesses, and freezing an amount it uses to calculate rates which will be "worth £4.6m over the next five years" for firms.

Prices are rising at their fastest rate for 40 years with UK inflation at 9.1% in May.

Figures released on Thursday showed that household finances failed to keep up with inflation in the first three months of the year, marking the first time real disposable income has fallen for four quarters in a row since records began.

The Office for National Statistics said real household disposable income dropped 0.2% between January and March as income growth of 1.5% was outstripped by household inflation of 1.7%.

Businesses are also being hit by higher prices, with fuel and energy prices at unprecedented levels.

On Wednesday, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, warned that soaring inflation would hit the UK harder than any other major economy during the current energy crisis.

He said the UK's economy would be likely to weaken earlier and the effects would be more intense than for other countries as a result of the energy price shock and labour shortages.

Speaking to a European Central Bank conference in Portugal, Mr Bailey said there was going to be "a further step-up in UK inflation later this year" in part due to energy bills and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He did not rule out the possibility of interest rates rising by half a percentage point in future to try to curb inflation. Rates are already at their highest for 13 years, at 1.25%.

"There will be circumstances in which we will have to do more [on rates]," he said. "We're not there yet in terms of the next meeting. We're still a month away, but that's on the table."

Ford plant
Businesses are having to deal with pressures including higher energy costs

The BCC's Ms Havilande will say on Thursday that higher costs for raw materials over last summer, supply chain and shipping issues, problems in recruiting people, and future energy price rises are "firmly putting the brakes on" the country's economic recovery from the pandemic.

The energy price cap, which limits how much suppliers can raise the cost of household bills, went up to an unprecedented £1,971 in April for the typical household. This was a rise of about £700, and the cap is expected to rise by a further £800 a year in October.

But unlike households, the energy price cap doesn't apply to firms, which the BCC has said means they cannot predict what bills will be from one month to the next.

Fears over the prospects for the UK economy have also grown after latest figures showed it shrank in April.

It has led to some analysts warning the UK risks falling into a recession, which is defined as the economy shrinking for two consecutive three-month periods.

The cost of living has pushed unions to demand pay rises, leading to some workers going out on strike in recent weeks, with more walkouts planned over the summer.

RMT Union members walked out last week in what was said to be the largest industrial action since 1989, with services across the country cancelled.

More rail workers are set to walk out along with Royal Mail staff in July. British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow Airport have also voted to go on strike over pay.

Ms Haviland will say her in speech that a solution to strikes will come from "cooperation not confrontation, because the consequences of ongoing strikes will have a major impact on everyone".

    LONDON — Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets. Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to comple