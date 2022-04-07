Firms struggle amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Archana Shukla - BBC Business
·6 min read
Workers at the Kolonna Manufacturing garment factory.
Workers at the Kolonna Manufacturing garment factory in Sri Lanka

It is a daily struggle for Ranjith Koralage, the boss of a Sri Lankan clothing manufacturer, to find enough diesel to run his company's machines and steam rollers.

The chief of Kolonna Manufacturing, which is based in Sri Lanka's central province, has been running from station to station looking for 400 litres of fuel for the generator - just enough for one day.

With long power outages, interruptions have become the order of the day in factories across Sri Lanka. Thankfully, a generator brings power back up in some factories. But the fix is temporary with limited fuel.

Mr Koralage told the BBC: "Today we survived somehow, but I don't know about tomorrow."

His export unit makes knitted garments for Victoria's Secret, Puma and Levi's, and is among dozens of clothing factories struggling to meet production targets.

Garments are the second largest foreign exchange earner for the Sri Lankan economy. The sector had just recovered from the pandemic, with export earnings increasing by 22.1% to $514m (£393m) in January 2022 compared with a year ago.

Kolonna's order book is full for the next three to six months. But now disruptions are adding to existing worries around losing business to rivals in Indonesia, Bangladesh and Vietnam.

"If [the] government doesn't provide fuel we have to stop production, that affects customers' deliveries. Our clients are already asking us daily if we will be able to complete the orders in time or not," Mr Koralage says.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis in decades with foreign exchange reserves shrinking 70% to $2.36bn in January.

Kolonna Manufacturing is a prime example of the model of economic development that Sri Lanka wanted: a factory in the island nation's hinterland that creates local jobs. It employs 800 workers, all from the region, including its chief executive Mr Koralage.

The unit makes garments for export and generates almost $140,000 a year for the local villages.

But it is now stuck in a vicious cycle. The dollar shortage has left the country struggling to pay for imports including food, medicine and fuel.

Even Sri Lanka's power plants are struggling to maintain operations. Long, rolling, power cuts are crippling businesses, especially export-oriented ones that are capable of earning the much-needed dollars.

Exporters like Kolonna typically lock in orders at fixed prices and have limited capacity to absorb rising costs. While a weaker Sri Lankan rupee benefits exporters, rising costs are draining all positives.

This affects both the business and its employees. Mr Koralage says as the cost of living goes up, retaining skilled workers will be another yet challenge.

Transport troubles

It's not just sewing machines that have to keep running. Workers also need to get to factories, something made more difficult with almost 50% of public transport not operating.

In the town of Embilipitiya, some 25km (15.5 miles) from Kolonna Manufacturing, the queues were along although the bus station was less busy than usual.

30-year-old Chathuri Dileeka, who works as an office assistant, had been waiting for over an hour. "Earlier I used to get a bus in 15 minutes, now I have to wait one to two hours. Sometimes the bus stops midway with no fuel," she told the BBC.

She has a motorcycle at home for shorter commutes but with petrol pumps running dry, even that now stands idle, she said.

A group of drivers waiting for their next customer say the number of journeys they have made on longer routes has fallen by a third.

Operators have stopped running buses on some less busy routes in order to ration the available fuel.

"[The] situation was not so bad even during Covid lockdowns. That was a crisis that the entire world faced, but this only we are suffering. I had never imagined a life like this, standing in fuel queues for days," a driver who has been been in the job for 20 years told the BBC. He did not want to be named.

Transport services had completely stopped last week when the government announced that it was closing down the supply of diesel for two days, due to offloading issues at ports.

Container trucks leaving the ports with essentials to be transported to the rest of the country are also waiting in kilometre-long queues for days, exasperating shortages.

A Beach in Sri Lanka.
Tourism is a central plank of the Sri Lankan economy

Hard-hit hospitality

The beach town of Hikkaduwa, 130km south of Colombo, looks deserted. Once bustling with tourists from Europe and Middle East, the streets are now empty.

Nelaka Gunarathne opened his 30-room hotel to guests late last year after a three-year hiatus. After a six months of good business, Mr Gunarathne is faced once again with silent lobbies and empty rooms.

Tourists are leaving as hotels like his struggle to provide even the most basic services expected by guests.

Power cuts and shortages of essentials have hit hopes of a recovery, even for the tourism sector which is crucial to Sri Lankan economy. The industry collapsed during the pandemic, which was a key reason for the country's depleted foreign exchange reserves.

Most mid-sized and small-sized firms do not have a generator for back-up electricity as the country has not faced major power cuts in the past.

As it attempted to stop foreign currency leaving the country, Sri Lanka's government placed import restrictions on certain items.

That led to shortages and sudden price rises for essential foodstuffs including milk powder and rice. Headline inflation has risen to more than 17% in recent weeks, while food inflation is above 20%.

With even a cooking gas refills uncertain, restaurants are closed and hotels say retaining guests is a challenge. Mr Gunarathne said 80% of his bookings were cancelled between March and April.

Nelaka Gunarathne hotel in the beach town of Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka.
Nelaka Gunarathne hotel in the beach town of Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka

"Guests have been calling to ask if the curfew will continue or will they get food? We really don't have answers for anything. When we are ourselves struggling to buy basic needs, how do we promise guests?" he said.

Sri Lanka became a popular tourist destination due to its pristine beaches and rich local culture. But now protests on the streets are casting a shadow over its image as a safe place to go on holiday.

The US State Department has raised its threat level and issued a level 3 travel advisory for American citizens against travel to Sri Lanka. India's largest airline Air India has reduced the number of flights to Sri Lanka due to lower demand.

What Sri Lanka needs now is economic and political stability to enable its factories to run smoothly and to bring tourists back to its shores.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th