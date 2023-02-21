Firms stick to four-day week after trial ends

Simon Read, Lucy Hooker & Emma Simpson - Business reporters, BBC News
·5 min read
Faye Johnson-Smith
On her day off Faye bakes to relax

Faye Johnson-Smith thought it was too good to be true when her boss said she could have every Wednesday off without a cut in her pay.

Her firm was taking part in a six-month trial, testing the costs and benefits of a four-day week on full pay.

Like most of the workers involved, Faye felt healthier and happier as a result of working shorter hours.

But at the end of the trial almost all the 61 employers involved were also keen to keep the new work pattern.

The scheme, which took place between June and December 2022, involved organisations across the UK from a brewery to a fish and chip shop, software developers to recruitment firms.

A report assessing its impact has found it had "extensive benefits" particularly for employees' well-being.

Its authors argue it could herald a shift in attitudes, so that before long we could all see a mid-week break or a three-day weekend as normal.

Faye works as a supervisor for Citizens Advice in Gateshead where around 200 staff took part in the scheme.

She says having the day off gives her time to "recover and recuperate".

As a result, she arrives back at work "ready to hit the ground running" and, she reckons, achieves as much, if not more, in her four days than she used to in five.

Her colleague, Bethany Lawson, says she finds her team easier to manage now most of them are on a four-day week, leaving her more time to get on, and she also finds she can push herself a little bit further after a day to "reset".

Bethany from Citizens Advice Gateshead
Being told she could work a four-day week felt like winning the lottery, says Bethany

But for a four-day week on full pay to work across the economy, employers will need to see productivity gains.

Workers will need to create the services and products in four days that they were creating in five to make enough money to pay a full week's wages.

That kind of productivity growth has proved an intractable challenge for the UK economy. It has fallen behind many other rich nations in the amount of value created per worker in recent years, with competing explanations as to why and how that might be fixed.

The report's authors argue that although the trial was amongst organisations that volunteered to join, and were therefore more likely to make it work, the results make a strong case for a shorter working week.

"We don't have a firm handle on exactly what happened to productivity, but we do know that on a variety of other metrics, whether we're talking about revenue, [workforce] attrition, self-reports of productivity, employee well-being and costs, we had really good results," says Juliet Schor, from Boston College, one of the academic institutions behind the trial, alongside the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

While most of the companies taking part said they were happy with productivity and performance outcomes, only 23 provided financial data covering revenues, and that showed revenue had broadly stayed the same over the six months of the trial.

But of the 61 companies that took part, 56 said they would continue with the four-day week, at least for now, of whom 18 said the policy was a permanent change.

Tyler Grange, an environmental consultancy that has six offices across England, is one of those fully embracing the new pattern.

Simon Ursell, its managing director, admits the first month of the trial was "a bit white knuckle".

He didn't want to simply compress into four days the work that was being done in five because that would put staff under too much pressure, he says.

Tyler Grange staff
Staff at Tyler Grange are now on a permanent four-day week work pattern

Instead the plan was to remove unnecessary meetings, travel and admin. But in the end it was the staff themselves who found the efficiencies required.

"Fundamentally, if you give people this incredible incentive of a whole day of their time a week, they are going to work really hard to make it work," he says.

Now, he says, his staff are doing 2% more in four days than they used to do in five. The team is happier. Absenteeism has shrunk by two-thirds and applications to work at Tyler Grange are flooding in.

Those results reflect the overall findings of the report: that staff were much less inclined to call in sick, and more inclined to stay with their employer, reducing recruitment costs and making it more worthwhile training staff.

The results are not as clear cut for every organisation, however.

Citizens Advice in Gateshead, where Faye works, is not yet ready to commit to a permanent four-day week.

Chief executive Alison Dunn says the charity found many benefits to the shorter working week, including less burnout amongst its staff, who are under a lot of pressure in the current cost-of-living crisis.

"It has absolutely worked in the majority of the business," she says.

"But there are some areas of the business where the jury is still out as to how effective it will be."

It has proved harder to make efficiencies at the contact centre, which was already heavily monitored with tough targets to meet. There, Citizens Advice has had to shoulder the cost of hiring extra staff to allow for the four-day week pattern.

Ms Dunn hopes the extra investment will eventually be offset by a reduction in costs around recruitment, retention and sickness but it's still "a work in progress", she says, with a review due in April.

Latest Stories

  • Papua New Guinea: Rescue mission under way for researchers taken hostage

    Officials say they will use "whatever means necessary" to free the four people held by an armed group.

  • George Santos tells Piers Morgan: I've been a terrible liar

    George Santos tells Piers Morgan his embellishments were not about "tricking the people".

  • Close to retirement and worried about your nest egg? Another Fed rate hike is expected next month while recession fears persist — but here's why soon-to-be retirees shouldn't panic

    Don't wallow in fear — take advantage of it.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • How To Tell if You’re Doing Better With Retirement Savings Than the Average American

    If you're struggling to save a significant amount for retirement, you might think you are doing worse than most people. Surely the average American has many more thousands socked away, right? Learn:...

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Focus on helping mothers, older workers and people with disabilities into the workforce, govt urged

    The government has been urged to focus on supporting mothers, older workers and those with a disability into and in the workforce in an effort to reduce the increased number of people classed as economically inactive - neither working nor seeking work. A report from the Resolution Foundation think tank has also advised the state to divert efforts from persuading people who retired during the pandemic to return to work. The numbers of people classed as economically inactive by the Office for National Statistics rose following the COVID pandemic.

  • 2023 Retirement Tracker: A list of former UFC champions, legends and more who hung up the gloves

    The MMA world has already said goodbye to many retiring fighters in 2023, from former UFC champions to absolute icons of the sport.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Freelance Gigs That Spiked During COVID — Will They Last?

    The workplace landscape has changed since the pandemic, with a rise in remote work and the hybrid workplace. In turn, a reassessment of the meaning of work has ensued as shown by an increase in...

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Falkirk councillor James Bundy 'deeply concerned' women will get preferential treatment for freeport opportunities

    A Falkirk councillor is "deeply concerned" that women will be given preferential treatment in regards to training opportunities linked to the new Forth Green Freeport. Conservative councillor James Bundy said it was "not equality" and "men who have worked hard and earned their qualifications should not be discriminated against". The Forth freeport will be based around renewables manufacturing, alternative fuels, carbon capture and shipbuilding, as well as a new creative hub.

  • 'Go home!' computers tell India start-up workers

    STORY: An Indian start-up is battling the culture of overwork and long hours by locking its computers and sending employees home with a pop-up message."Please go home!" the message tells workers of Softgrid Computers, warning them the system will shut down once their office hours are up. Employees were shocked at first. Head of management Mohammad Ali Fanee says most were used to working at companies where they needed permission to clock off. "We believe in work-life balance; we believe when you are happy with your family, you work pretty well."The Indore-based firm's employees - who number about 40 - say they're sleeping better and are more motivated. Working long hours kills hundreds of thousands of people a year, the World Health Organization said in 2021, a trend that worsened during the health crisis.

  • Here’s How Much Retirees Actually Have in Savings (Hint: It’s Not Enough)

    It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved before you retire -- and you may actually need to have close to double that in many cases. See: Can I Draw Social Security at 62...

  • 20 Ways To Increase Your Savings and Retire With Peace of Mind

    Envision that perfect, comfortable retirement: You're on the beach, soaking up the sun and sipping on a cocktail. Or maybe you're at home indulging in hobbies, taking long morning walks and spending...

  • A guide to cashing out your retirement accounts

    Does order matter? What's the best strategy for taxes?

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.