Firms say fresh wage subsidy may 'cushion the blow'

Businesses groups have largely welcomed a new wage support for workers at firms forced to close by Covid restrictions.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the state will cover two-thirds of staff wages at closed workplaces, and firms in England can get grants of up to £3,000 per month.

The subsidy is an extension to the Jobs Support Scheme announced last month.

The CBI business lobby group said it "should cushion the blow for the most affected and keep more people in work".

"But many firms, including pubs and restaurants, will still be hugely disappointed if they have to close their doors again after doing so much to keep customers and staff safe," added CBI boss Dame Carolyn Fairbairn.

The business group additionally called for a "consistent and open strategy for living with Covid-19 through the autumn and winter".

A restrictions update, which could see pubs and restaurants shut in the worst-affected areas, is expected on Monday.

View photos Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor More

It is a sign of how quickly the coronavirus situation has soured that the chancellor is having to return to a policy he thought he'd parked less than two weeks ago when he announced his Winter Economic Plan.

The government insists this is not a re-tread of the furlough scheme which is due to expire at the end of this month but in all important aspects this is furlough mark II.

The crucial bit is that small employers will not have to make any contribution to their workers' wages if they are legally forced to shut down. Larger businesses will have to contribute around 5% of employee costs in the form of National Insurance and pension contributions.

That is much more generous that the expiring furlough scheme and way more generous than the Job Support Scheme he announced 10 days ago which requires employers to pay 55% of active workers' salaries.

The reason for that is simple - those measures applied to businesses that were allowed to be open. This new scheme only applies to businesses which are not.

Other questions are not simple: Who will be eligible? What about businesses that were never allowed to reopen since March? Will it be applied by postcode?

And perhaps most importantly for the expected "beneficiaries" of this scheme - the hospitality industry - how strong is the evidence on which this policy is based and can we see it in detail?

Federation of Small Businesses boss Mike Cherry said the extra help for closed businesses would be "welcomed by thousands of small businesses".

"Evolving the Job Support Scheme to provide two-thirds of total salary costs together with enhancing existing cash grants for those faced with this scenario are both game-changers, and it's welcome to see them adopted today.

"We will work with government on clarity on where and when any new restrictions will apply, and clear, accessible small-business-friendly guidance to make sure this help gets to those facing a lockdown of their business premises."