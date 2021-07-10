The Firming Serum Giving People Glass Skin Overnight Is Even Cheaper With This Exclusive Code

I know what you're thinking: another anti-aging serum that claims to do it all? Sure. As both a beauty writer and a devoted skincare enthusiast, I'm no stranger to the frustration of hefty promises that lead to failed results. But when a product, such as Versed Skin's On the Rise Firming Serum, has reviewers dumbfounded, it's hard not to listen. In fact, people are so hooked on this elasticity-boosting formula, they're actually afraid the serum might be discontinued one day.

Made with skin-firming ingredients like vitamin C, resveratrol (an anti-aging antioxidant), and peptides, the lightweight, non-greasy formula sinks deep into the skin's surface to smooth existing fine lines while preventing future ones from forming. The serum's seemingly instant results, paired with its effective preventive benefits, has led shoppers from ages 26 to 72 to stock up on multiple bottles.

I haven't even gotten to the best part yet — thanks to an exclusive discount, InStyle readers can snag the serum for just $15 by using the code RISE25OFF at checkout.

Versed Skin’s On the Rise Firming Serum

Shop now: $15 with code RISE25OFF (Originally $20)

With shoppers running through the "miracle serum" like bottles of water, you probably won't want to miss out on this limited-time offer. One person claims to have achieved "glass skin" from the serum alone, while another called it "tired skin's best friend" for its ability to brighten dullness and lift droopy skin.

"I purchased this product after having success with the Versed tightening mask, looking to amp up the tightening and sharpness of my skin. After the first couple of days, I could see an instant change. The circles under my eyes are gone. My skin looks and feels firmer all over. I look AWAKE, which is a huge win. Would recommend this product for an instant pick-me-up.," one user said.

"I'm on my third bottle and I've seen a big difference with my laugh lines, smoother skin, and my under eye wrinkles," wrote another. A different, equally enthusiastic reviewer claims it "absorbs quickly and works well under makeup," and that after a couple months of use, they've "absolutely noticed a difference in the firmness of my face and neck."

The votes are in — this is no average anti-aging serum. Head to Versed Skin to grab the best-seller for just $15 with code RISE25OFF this weekend only. And don't miss out on the brand's other compelling sidekicks, like its line-smoothing eye cream and its gentle retinol serum for sensitive skin.