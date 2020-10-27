Firma Holdings Corp. Acquires 5% of AmericanaPRO Automotive, LLC for Consumer Products Subsidiary, Monochrome Corp.

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce it has acquired 5% of automotive appearance chemicals and manufacturing parent company AmericanaPRO Automotive, LLC, based in Syracuse, NY, with a first right of refusal on an additional 5% ownership stake. "We are extremely excited to add such premium product lines to our portfolio and look forward to working hand-in-hand with the AmericanaPro team to increase the sales and distribution pipeline to build an epic company." Please click on the various links for more details about the products:

www.americanapro.com

www.goautoguard.com

About Monochrome Corp.

Monochrome, a consumer products growth company is a unique and responsive company in today's marketplace. Monochrome's business model currently incorporates two high-growth markets to create an exciting multi-channel business opportunity that feeds and expands Firma's distribution network. This includes traditional brick-and-mortar channels as well as by Monochrome's utilization of e-commerce technology partners and emerging joint venture pipelines to capitalize on the new developments in today's consumer products market.

Monochrome can expect to meet market demand by introducing a multitude of new products along with its current Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business (Please email us below at info@firmaholdingscorp.com for current inventory and to procure large orders of PPE please request SOP for Surgical Gowns, Nitrile Gloves, and Protective Masks). Monochrome's Board of Directors believes that by utilizing the company's traditional and contemporary delivery methods (through its partners, such as beverage and food distributors), will best serve its development. Additionally, Monochrome's use of non-traditional distribution and delivery channels (such as brokers who will drive business in health care, universities, and health awareness markets) will be equally effective.

About AmericanaPro Automotive, LLC

AmericanaPro Automotive, LLC, is a privately held company focused throughout the PRO and Premium grades within the automotive appearance category.

The team at AmericanaPRO Automotive and AMERICANA PRO Detailing Products, LLC has over 120 combined years in the chemical category, professional auto appearance, auto manufacturing business, professional motorsports business, C-Suite retail executives, in addition our roots connect through the global car culture as we are all auto enthusiasts.

AmericanaPRO Automotive has a dedicated commitment to "Made in USA" products. AmericanaPRO is a company built on passion from the roots of Americana Car Culture and auto racing.

Firma's Current Plan of Operations.

FRMA is viewed as an emerging growth company and is a potential benefactor of the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company. In addition to the recent acquisition of Monochrome Corp., Firma will continue to focus on emerging and middle market domestic and international investment opportunities. Firma is evaluating the acquisition of other interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies within the consumer and industrial products industries including qualified CBD products.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.Firmaholdingscorp.com.

