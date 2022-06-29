Fireworks, parades and more: 10+ ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Charlotte

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, which means it’s time to figure out where you’ll head when the sun goes down to check out a fireworks show.

Several holiday events are planned in and around Charlotte throughout the long July Fourth weekend, many of which will feature patriotic displays to entertain and delight you and yours. And if you’re not a fan of the sights and sounds that come with fireworks, there are other options for your celebration.

Here are your chances to catch Fourth of July fireworks and more celebrations in the region over the holiday weekend:

Charlotte Symphony and the Town of Pineville

Location: 1000 Johnston Dr., Pineville, NC 28134

When: June 30

What to know: Pineville and the Charlotte Symphony will team up for a live performance Thursday at Lake Park. The free event will kick off at 5:45 p.m. with opening acts. The fireworks will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. There will be food trucks on site, and you can bring coolers, chairs and blankets.

Tega Cay Fourth of July weekend

Location: Multiple locations

When: July 1, 2 and 4

What to know: Tega Cay’s Fourth of July celebration will take place over multiple days and include various events, such as a fun run, boat parade and a fireworks show on July 4. The events will take place at multiple locations across the community, and some events require you to register ahead of time or buy tickets.

Belmont’s ‘Red, White and Belmont

Location: 24 S. Main St., Belmont, NC 28012

When: July 2

What to know: Belmont’s downtown Fourth of July event will begin at 6 p.m. on July 2, with performances by a DJ and the opening of a “beverage garden,” followed by a performance by Java Band at 7 p.m. The city’s fireworks display will start at 10 p.m.

Carowinds

Location: 300 Carowinds Blvd,, Charlotte, NC 28273

When: July 2, 3 and 4

What to know: If you’re heading to Carowinds for the Fourth of July weekend, make sure to stick around ‘til 9:30 p.m. to catch the park’s “4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.” The shows “will be visible throughout the park, but the best viewing locations can be found in the Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair, and Celebration Plaza areas,” the theme park says.

Fort Mill Independence Day Celebration

Location: 214 Main St., Fort Mill, SC 29715

When: July 2

What to know: Fort Mill’s Fourth of July celebration will be held along Main Street and will feature “music, downtown merchants, food trucks, vendors (and) the annual Firing of the Cannons” starting at 5 p.m. The free event will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Matthews Independence Day Celebration

Location: 120 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105, 801 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105 and 1200 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105

When: July 2

What to know: The Town of Matthews will host its “Independence Day Celebration” at Stumptown Park on Saturday. The park will open at 6 p.m., with live music kicking off at 7 p.m., and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks viewing areas will be set up at Matthews United Methodist Church and the MARA fields at Arthur Goodman Memorial Park. Pets and “outside alcohol” isn’t allowed.

Optimist Hall ‘Star Spangled Saturday’

Location: 1115 N. Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 28206

When: July 2

What to know: Optimist Hall’s “Star Spangled Saturday” will feature live music and a fireworks show. The music starts at 6:15 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m., and there will also be food and drink specials. The event is free and no registration is required, but you can’t bring in outside food and drinks or coolers. Optimist Hall recommends bringing lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Rock Hill’s ‘Red, White and BOOM!

Location: Main Street Rock Hill, Rock Hill, SC 29730

When: July 3

What to know: Old Town Rock Hill’s Fourth of July event kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the fireworks shows, expected to start about 9:30 p.m., there will also be live music, food trucks and inflatables. Admission is free, and pets are not allowed.

Whitewater Center Fourth of July Celebration

Location: 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28214

When: July 3 and 4

What to know: The Whitewater Center won’t have fireworks this year, but there will be multiple Fourth of July events Sunday and Monday at the center, including yoga classes, races and live music. Most events are free, but some require an activity pass or registration.

Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration

Location: 107 N. South St., Gastonia, NC 28052

When: July 4

What to know: Gastonia’s holiday celebration will feature food trucks, vendors, a “KidsZone,” a concert and fireworks. Everything gets started at 5 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Pavilion, with live music starting about 6 p.m. and the fireworks show expected to start about 9:30 p.m. The city recommends bringing your own chairs or blankets to sit on.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Independence Day Celebration

Location: 210 Oak Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081

When: July 4

What to know: The Cannon Ballers’ Fourth of July game will be an “Independence Day Celebration,” complete with a post-game fireworks show. Tickets to the game, where the Cannon Ballers will face the Carolina Mudcats, are required.

Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display

Location: S.C. Hwy 49 at Lake Wylie

When: July 4

What to know: The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce will set off fireworks about 9:30 p.m. for July Fourth near the Buster Boyd Bridge. Recommended viewing locations include The Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing and nearby restaurant patios and decks such as Papa Doc’s and Rey Azteca.

WBT SkyShow at Truist Field

Location: 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202

When: July 4

What to know: Although the Charlotte Knights are on the road this Fourth of July, there will still be baseball and fireworks at Truist Field for the holiday. The stadium will host USA Baseball and the WBT SkyShow, billed as “the largest fireworks show in the Southeast.” Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the fireworks set to start after the game. Tickets are required.

