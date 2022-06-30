What fireworks are legal in Sacramento area and when can I use them for Fourth of July?

Noor Adatia, Lucy Hodgman
Unlike in the iconic Katy Perry pop ballad, fireworks in Sacramento shouldn’t “shoot across the sky” this Fourth of July. Those who don’t follow Sacramento ordinances could face thousands of dollars in fines.

Safety guidelines in the city include the timing of celebrations and type of fireworks used.

The Bee talked to Sacramento Fire Marshal Jason Lee to explain the reason behind firework restrictions, what rules are in place and other safety tips. Here’s what you can and can’t do when it comes to setting off fireworks in Sacramento and other counties in the region:

‘Safe and sane’

Fireworks have the potential to spark dangerous fires, especially during hot and dry conditions typical of Northern California summers, Lee said.

“We have seen increased drought conditions and anything we can do to prevent the use of illegal fireworks ... will help our community,” Lee said.

The Sacramento area saw more than 80 grassy vegetation fires last year as a result of fireworks set off during the Fourth of July, he said. The Sacramento Fire Department received 1,500 complaints about illegal firework use on the night of July 4 alone.

“I love fireworks and I hate fireworks,” Land Park resident Jennifer Carole told The Bee. “I love going to fireworks when I’m actually prepared for them. What I hate is fireworks that I’m unprepared for, that I believe are potentially putting others in harm’s way.”

The only permitted fireworks for personal Fourth of July festivities are ones that have the “safe and sane” label. These fireworks are tested and approved by the state fire marshal’s office and sold by licensed stores.

Sylvia Higa, right, and Michelle Claro sell fireworks in Sacramento to benefit the Sacramento Warlords Basketball Program on Tuesday, the first day of legal sales in the county.
Sylvia Higa, right, and Michelle Claro sell fireworks in Sacramento to benefit the Sacramento Warlords Basketball Program on Tuesday, the first day of legal sales in the county.

Safe and sane fireworks can only be used from June 28 to July 4, according to the city, which is also how long they are sold. They are clearly marked with this label on the right hand corner of the box and have the state fire marshal’s seal.

Generally, anything that explodes or leaves the ground is considered to be illegal in California, Lee said. These include skyrockets, Roman candles, M-80s or cherry bombs.

“Those illegal fireworks are the main culprit for the fires we would have during the Fourth of July,” Lee said. “As fireworks leave the ground, they may go into a grassy area or they can go onto the roof of a house and those are the ones where we have issues for starting fires.

On the other hand, state-approved fireworks do not have the capacity to launch from the ground. These include sparklers, fountains and other non-aerial fireworks.

“The safe and sane fireworks — if used properly — they do not cause the same destructive force,” Lee said.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said illegal firework activity is especially hard on firefighters.

“It’s very difficult, especially with the increased temperatures,” Wade said. “They know they’re not going to get sleep for the evening, or they’re going to go home at some point, most of the time after a 72-hour shift.”

In addition to staffing up as much as they can, Wade said, the fire department will also prepare for Independence Day by increasing grass rigs to handle vegetation fires and change their typical response model to reserve a maximal amount of available fire engines.

What are the rules and fines?

Last year, Sacramento passed two city ordinances to further regulate the use of fireworks, which restrict the timing for firework celebrations and allow cities to issue citations to party hosts.

“Due to the increased activity of fireworks in our region over the last few years, the city and City Council wanted to adopt stricter rules because we wanted to reduce the impact of fires … and to offer official enforcement opportunities we didn’t have before,” Lee said.

During the week of June 29 to July 4, safe and sane fireworks can only be discharged between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m; on June 28, they can only be set off from noon to 11 p.m. This time frame coincides with the city’s noise ordinance.

Sacramento County has also imposed limitations on hours of use for safe and sane fireworks, restricting them to between noon and 11 p.m. June 28 and between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. June 29 through July 4.

The “social host” ordinance holds the host of a firework celebration liable for any illegal firework activity on their property, which allows the city to issue citations.

Firework rules are enforced by the city’s fire department inspectors and city code enforcement officers, who are a part of the illegal firework litigation task force. For the county, enforcement falls to the Sheriff’s Office and fire departments.

“If we come across, and visually see a firework leaving the ground that’s illegal, we will then document that,” Lee said.

After taking a photo or a video of the exploding firework outside of a person’s home, someone from the city’s taskforce will send a citation via mail to the registered property owner.

The starting fine for use of illegal fireworks is $1,000 for the first violation. After that, it goes up to $2,500 and then $5,000 for each additional violation within a year of the first.

Sacramento County rules state you could face fines of $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second and $5,000 for each additional violation. For illegal fireworks set off near American River Parkway, the fine is $10,000.

There are two ways people can report illegal fireworks in the the city of Sacramento that include using the third-party app called “Nail ‘em” or by calling the fire department’s hotline at 916-808-3473 (FIRE).

To report illegal fireworks in unincorporated Sacramento County, the two options are calling 916-874-5115 or emailing reportfireworks@saccounty.net.

The Sacramento Fire Department, in coordination with City Councilman Eric Guerra, hosts a press conference on June 22 about reporting illegal fireworks and how to spot them. Both legal and illegal fireworks sit on the table in Sacramento Fire Station 10.
The Sacramento Fire Department, in coordination with City Councilman Eric Guerra, hosts a press conference on June 22 about reporting illegal fireworks and how to spot them. Both legal and illegal fireworks sit on the table in Sacramento Fire Station 10.

Rules and fines for surrounding areas

For more information on other cities within Sacramento County, you can visit the county website.

How do fireworks hurt people and animals?

Wade, the fire department spokesman, said that some groups feel their effect more than others.

“The veterans who live in these communities that are suffering from PTSD, those loud explosions and stuff are just completely horrible to them,” Wade said.

Pet owners, whose animals might be spooked by the loud noises, could also be especially affected by the presence of illegal fireworks, Wade said.

Tahoe Park resident Jodi Cassell, who is a dog behavioral consultant at Insight Dog Training and Behavior Consulting, said that she often receives an uptick of concerns from her clients during the weeks surrounding the Fourth of July.

“I just have so many clients that will come to me and say, ‘My dog is shaking in the corner when this happens, noise sensitivity-wise,” Cassell said. “It’s really heartbreaking when you see your dog doing that and you think of dogs living with that kind of anxiety in their life.”

Cassell suggested that the only solution to the presence of illegal fireworks in Sacramento would be to forbid the sale of personal fireworks entirely, adding, “if they’re out there, I think it’s going to be a problem.”

Legal fireworks await buyers at a Sacramento fireworks stand Tuesday. The fireworks may only be sold or used until July 4.
Legal fireworks await buyers at a Sacramento fireworks stand Tuesday. The fireworks may only be sold or used until July 4.

Firework safety tips

Here are some firework safety tips from Lee:

  • Set off fireworks away from grass, vegetation and other combustible materials. Remain five to 10 feet away from tall grassy areas and bushes.

  • Be close to a supply of water like a water buck or hose to extinguish flames in case a fire is sparked.

  • Soak fireworks in water after use and properly dispose of them to avoid trash fires.

More firework tips are available on the city’s website.

The Radioactive Spark Fountain, a Phantom Firework that carries the “safe and sane” seal, ends with a spinning finale during a test at Sacramento Fire Department Station 4 in 2019.
The Radioactive Spark Fountain, a Phantom Firework that carries the "safe and sane" seal, ends with a spinning finale during a test at Sacramento Fire Department Station 4 in 2019.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

