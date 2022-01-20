Fireworks hit Quispamsis house, prompting action from town

Quispamsis resident Victoria Wright was about to put her two kids to bed around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve when the family was startled by a stray rocket from a private fireworks display striking their dining-room window.

Strong gusts of wind caused the fireworks to veer off, hitting her home, she wrote in an email to Coun. Kerrie Luck on Dec. 26. "It was like a war zone. We thought it was lucky that it didn’t break the window," she said.

The Christmas Eve revellers eventually stopped, following a neighbour's request, but in the morning Wright noticed burn marks on her house.

"I called KV fire department, who came and removed the siding and found the debris from the rocket inside," Wright said. "They explained how lucky we were that the house didn’t catch alight."

The incident has prompted several residents to complain to the town about the disturbing effects of private fireworks in Quispamsis, an issue the town has faced in the past.

On Jan. 5, Quispamsis resident Leslie Rice launched a petition asking both the municipalities of Rothesay and Quispamsis to ban consumer fireworks. It has received 289 signatures so far.

"With very limited restrictions, people are shooting them off everywhere," it reads, in part. "Driving through a subdivision recently, someone nearby suddenly shot off fireworks. My driver put her arm up and ducked her head, an unconscious reaction to thinking what she heard was a gunshot."

Rice, who plans to create a province-wide petition on the matter, told the newspaper personal fireworks usage has been disturbing residents for years. She's hoping the valley implements a ban, only allowing them only on special occasions, so people know when to expect them.

Town rules in Quispamsis are outlined in a fire prevention and protection bylaw, as well as a town noise bylaw that was amended in 2015 after residents complained. The noise bylaw prohibits the use of private backyard fireworks after 11 p.m. on any day of the week. It also requires those using them to have a fire extinguisher on hand.

During a Tuesday council meeting, Quispamsis councillors voted to look at amending the town's bylaws to potentially give them "more teeth," as well as consult with the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to learn the best practices in other municipalities.

The current bylaws are not working as intended, Luck told council.

"I've heard stories about veterans with PTSD thinking that they are being shot at, children with autism that are responding with terror, dogs that have gone missing, sleeping children being woken up," she said.

Most recently, in Nova Scotia, she said a horse owner called for a ban on private fireworks when a horse was injured after spooking at the noise and had to be put down.

"I'm not proposing an outright ban as this is not what all the residents want," Luck said. "What I'm asking for is us to explore best practices in other communities, perhaps similar in size, to see if we can find a happy medium to address this issue."

Coun. Kirk Miller agreed the current rules need to be tweaked.

"[They] shouldn't be going off on Monday on a work night at 11 o'clock at night," he said. "I don't care if that's what the bylaw is, and it's somebody's birthday. It's getting a bit out of control."

According to a report submitted to the town by Fire Chief Bill Ireland, consumer fireworks are a statistically insignificant cause of fires, and in the past decade, the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department hasn't responded to any fires caused by fireworks.

"Our best and most efficient tool to ensure public safety is education," Ireland wrote. "The existing Fire Prevention and Protection By-law is intended to address the risks associated with 'consumer' fireworks and strike an appropriate balance between public safety and recreational activities in the community."

Robin Grant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal