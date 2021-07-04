Fireworks Display Explodes Ahead of Fourth of July Celebration in Maryland, Results in Minor Injuries

Getty Fireworks

Fourth of July festivities in Ocean City, Maryland, were cancelled after a fireworks display exploded ahead of schedule.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire Sunday morning, which turned out to be an "unintentional discharge" of fireworks that were intended to be part of the city's Independence Day celebrations in the evening.

Officials closed parts of the boardwalk to pedestrians and set up a perimeter around the site of the explosion that will remain until they can complete a thorough safety inspection, "which could take several days."

"Our fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge," said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers in a statement. "Prior to the fireworks being offloaded from the vehicle, fire marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured."

Employees of the unnamed firework company sustained minor injuries, but they refused transport to a local hospital, according to the Ocean City Fire Department. No other people were harmed in the explosion at the beach near Dorchester Street.

Khadijh Bull, manager of the nearby Candy Kitchen, described hearing a loud boom that shook the windows, before she saw smoke. "It just freaked out a lot of people," Bull told WTOP. "People were on the boardwalk. A couple people started running. And a couple of people were just watching, because they weren't sure."

An additional fireworks display in the Northside Park area was also cancelled, according to the town's website. "Due to an abundance of caution, all firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled," the statement confirmed. The festivities at both the uptown and downtown locations were supposed to kick off at 8 p.m. with live music followed by fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Prior to the explosion, the OCFD reminded residents that all fireworks are illegal in the town, with the exception of sparklers.

"We know you may want to bring your own fireworks to Ocean City, but we don't want any burn injuries or our dune grass to catch fire," the announcement stated. "So - leave the fireworks to the professionals and enjoy our two free shows downtown and at Northside Park on Sunday, July 4th!"