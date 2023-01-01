New Year’s fireworks block rescue of stranded hikers in Hawaii, officials say

Two lost hikers spent New Year’s Eve stranded on a trail in Hawaii after fireworks hindered efforts to rescue them by helicopter, officials told news outlets.

Three hikers, an 81-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and 52-year-old man, became lost after dark on the Kalauao Valley Loop Trail on Oahu, the Honolulu Fire Department told KHON.

The hikers called 911 for help at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the agency told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

A fire department rescue helicopter was able to carry one of the hikers to safety, but could not return for the other two, KHON reported. Reports on the incident did not specify which hiker was rescued.

“Because of the aerial fireworks in the area and along the flight path to the landing zone, it was unsafe to airlift the other two hikers out,” officials told The Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The stranded hikers were given water and blankets to remain overnight, KHON reported. The two were about a mile from the trailhead and were expected to hike out on their own Sunday, Jan. 1, the Star-Advertiser reported.

The 5.3-mile Kalauao Valley Loop Trail near Aiea is considered a challenging route but is very popular, according to AllTrails. It is about 12 miles north of Honolulu.

Earlier, Honolulu police warned drivers on Highway 1 not to stop on the freeway to watch fireworks, Hawaii Public Radio reported.

The warning followed problems last year when hundreds of vehicles pulled over on the highway for holiday fireworks, police told the station.

