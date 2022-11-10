Fireweed Discovers More Zinc Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, and Completes 7,000 M Drill Program

Fireweed Metals Corp.
·13 min read
Fireweed Metals Corp.
Fireweed Metals Corp.

Map 1: Location of deposits and advanced prospects within the Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects

Map 1: Location of deposits and advanced prospects within the Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects
Map 1: Location of deposits and advanced prospects within the Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects

Map 2: 2022 Drilling at Boundary Zone, all holes intersected zinc mineralization.

Map 2: 2022 Drilling at Boundary Zone, all holes intersected zinc mineralization.
Map 2: 2022 Drilling at Boundary Zone, all holes intersected zinc mineralization.

Map 3: 2022 Drilling at Tom East and Tom West.

Map 3: 2022 Drilling at Tom East and Tom West.
Map 3: 2022 Drilling at Tom East and Tom West.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2022 drill program at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, located within the prolific Selwyn Basin zinc district of Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

  • Fireweed has completed a 7,000 m diamond drilling program at Macmillan Pass. Assays for all holes are pending.

  • Step-out drilling has successfully extended the area of known mineralization at Boundary Zone.

  • New discoveries of massive sulphide and laminated stratiform zinc mineralization at Boundary Zone.

  • Sphalerite veins and vein breccias intersected in multiple holes at Boundary Zone.

  • Infill drilling around the high-grade feeder zone at the Tom deposit has achieved significantly improved drilling recovery compared to nearby historic holes.

  • 11,000 metres of core have successfully been scanned using state-of-the-art XRF and hyperspectral sensors.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, “The 2022 drill program was not only our biggest, but it was our best. Our drilling consistently yielded wide zones of zinc mineralization at Boundary Zone, including many potentially very high-grade intervals and new discoveries. The infill drilling at Tom has produced some spectacular massive sulphide intervals that we anticipate will grade significantly higher than the grades of the surrounding blocks in the current mineral resource model due to better recoveries achieved by modern drilling. Our efficient drill program hit zinc mineralization in every hole, maximizing the value from this year’s drilling and going a long way to demonstrate the large size potential of Boundary Zone. Our new discoveries provide a compelling new addition to the Macmillan Pass project alongside our Tom and Jason deposits.”

Cautionary Statement

Fireweed has drilled many intersections in the 2022 program that contain visible sphalerite and galena, sulphides of zinc and lead, respectively. The apparent abundance of these minerals based on visual estimates made during core logging are considered material results of drilling investigations and are being disclosed in this release in a timely way, in consideration of anticipated delays from the commercial laboratories for final assay results. Investors are cautioned that visual estimates of the abundance of sphalerite or galena are preliminary qualitative geological interpretations of anticipated zinc and lead grades that can only be confirmed once final assays are received. In an effort to not be misleading, and to not conflate the material results of surveys and investigations regarding the property with sample, analytical or testing results on the property, visual grade or mineral abundance estimates have not been quantified but are stated as the relative terms “low”, “moderate”, “high”, and “very high” in comparison to the average zinc and lead intersections within mineralized zones at Boundary Zone and Tom in pre-2022 drilling.

Summary of material results from drilling investigations

Boundary Zone
Twenty-three diamond drill holes were collared at Boundary Zone including six holes at Boundary West and seventeen holes at Boundary Main (Maps 1, and 2).

At Boundary West, several step-out holes have intersected wide zones of massive sulphides, including a new zone of massive sulphides, leaving Boundary West open to the south and at depth. A particularly wide (75 m) step-out intersection in hole NB22-002 comprised an apparent greater abundance of galena and sphalerite compared to other massive sulphide intersections observed to date at Boundary West. The preliminary geological interpretation is that this intersection is located close to the feeder structure, with room to step out further towards the feeder to the east and at depth. Infill holes at Boundary West continue to demonstrate the continuity of the massive sulphide zone first discovered by Fireweed in 2020 (see Fireweed news release dated September 24th, 2020).

At Boundary Main, two significant new discoveries have been made. A new zone of massive sulphide was intersected in three holes (NB22-018, NB22-022, NB22-023) with high to very high visual abundances of sphalerite and galena. This zone was intersected between 70 and 120 m vertically below surface, and based on bedding orientations and intersected thicknesses, it is interpreted to have a true thickness of approximately 7 to 10 m. Another new zone of laminated sphalerite-galena mineralization was discovered in one hole (NB22-008) at Boundary Main. This zone was intersected over 2.65 m with an undetermined true thickness and comprised a high abundance of sphalerite and moderate abundance of galena. Both of the new discoveries are stratiform, are open in multiple directions, and are located in the same stratigraphy as the Tom and Jason deposits, showing good potential to form extensive and continuous mineralized zones.

Boundary Main step-outs were longer holes (210 m to 370 m deep) drilled in multiple directions to test beyond the previous extent of zinc mineralization defined by pre-2022 drill holes, and successfully extended the mineralized zone. Vein-hosted and disseminated sphalerite were encountered in wide zones, including short intervals of anticipated high grades typical of this style of mineralization. Boundary Main remains open for extension in all directions.

Infill drilling focused on closely spaced short holes that targeted near-surface high-grade veins and vein-breccias to test the grade continuity of this mineralization style. Based on high abundance of coarse-grained sphalerite observed visually, many of these infill holes are anticipated to contain short high grade zinc intersections which can only be confirmed once assays are received.

Tom Deposits

Eight infill holes were completed at Tom West, targeting feeder proximal mineralization to test the validity of the current geological resource model and improve drilling recovery in areas of historic poor drilling recovery (Map 3). All eight holes intersected the mineralized zone close to where predicted by the geological model and had generally excellent core recovery, much improved upon nearby historic drill holes. The intersections are anticipated to have high to very high zinc and lead grades, potentially greater than grades in the block model of the current Mineral Resource that were estimated using data from nearby historic holes with low recovery (for details on the current Mineral Resource see Fireweed news release dated January 10th 2018 and www.sedar.com for the technical reports filed February 23rd 2018 and July 9th 2018).

One infill hole was completed at Tom East to test the geological model, and the hole confirmed the high sphalerite and galena abundances that are typical for this zone.

Collar details for all 2022 drill holes are provided in Table 2. Assays are pending for all holes where samples have been submitted.

Table 1: 2022 drilling summary.

Drill hole

Zone

Hole length (m)

Significant intersections

Type

NB22-001

BW

463

Wide zone

Infill & Step-out

NB22-002

BW

491

Wide zone

Step-out and New Discovery

NB22-003

BW

64

Hole abandoned

-

NB22-004

BW

403

Moderate zone

Step-out

NB22-005

BM

326

Weak zones

Step-out

NB22-006

BM

375

Wide zone

Step-out

NB22-007

BW

365

Narrow zones

Step-out

NB22-008

BM

213

Wide zone

Step-out & New Discovery

NB22-009

BM

147.5

Wide zone

Infill

NB22-010

BM

91

Wide zone

Infill

NB22-011

BM

265.3

Wide zone

Infill & Step-out

NB22-012

BM

353

Wide zone

Step-out

NB22-013

BM

125.4

Moderate zone

Infill

NB22-014

BM

31

Hole abandoned

-

NB22-015

BM

145

Moderate zone

Infill

NB22-016

BM

57.4

Hole abandoned

-

NB22-017

BM

80

Wide zone

Infill

NB22-018

BM

270

Wide zone

Infill & Step-out & New Discovery

NB22-019

BW

340

Wide zone

Infill & Step-out

NB22-020

BM

149

Wide zone

Infill

NB22-021

BM

112

Wide zone

Infill

NB22-022

BM

327

Wide zone

Step-out & New Discovery

NB22-023

BM

367

Wide zone

Step-out & New Discovery

TS22-001

TW

200

Wide zone

Infill

TS22-002

TE

170.9

Wide zone

Infill

TS22-003

TW

125

Wide zone

Infill

TS22-004

TW

214.2

Wide zone

Infill

TS22-005

TW

128

Wide zone

Infill

TS22-006

TW

190.5

Wide zone

Infill

TS22-007

TW

86

Wide zone

Infill

TS22-008

TW

61

Wide zone

Infill

TS22-009

TW

335

Wide zone

Infill

All assays pending. BM: Boundary Main; BW: Boundary West; TW: Tom West; TE: Tom East.

Core Scanning
Approximately 11,000 m of core have been scanned using a fully-integrated core scanning system combining high-resolution digital photography, LiDAR topography, shortwave, visible, and near infrared hyperspectral imagery, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instrumentation. A combination of current and historic core has been scanned, and the newly acquired data will be used to inform future development of geometallurgical models of the deposits.

Data verification

The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drilling investigations described in this release are either HQ3 (split tube) size core (61.1mm / 2.4-inch diameter) or NQ2 size core (50.5 mm) with recoveries typically above 85%. After drilling, core was scanned using hyperspectral and high-resolution imaging, then logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, marked for sampling and photographed on site. Assays for all holes are pending.

Comparison of visual estimates of sphalerite made during core logging in 2018 to 2021 were compared to received zinc assays to verify the visual observations of sphalerite made in 2022, as similar core logging practices were implemented in these years with consistency in supervisory personnel. Fireweed’s 2018-2021 logging programs have consistently successfully identified either the presence or absence of sphalerite in core, with very few false positives or false negatives. However, the visual estimation of sphalerite abundance and zinc grade has varied considerably among logging geologists compared to results from zinc assays.

Spot checks were made with a handheld X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) instrument during core logging to determine the presence of lead or zinc if there was doubt in the visual identification of sphalerite or galena. Routine core scanning with an XRF sensor has further enabled the verification of sphalerite and galena identification.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Dr. Jack Milton, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

  • Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10th January 2018, and 23rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. A large, four-rig 2022 drill program is now complete and assay results are pending.

  • Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Mactung contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Due diligence and validation work on historic data as well as relogging and sampling of historic drill core is underway and will support a new mineral resource estimate.

  • Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. The 2022 field program of airborne LiDAR topographic surveying, and ground geophysics was recently completed, and data is being interpreted toward defining 2023 drill targets.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. The Company is current in its reporting and undergoes an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

Brandon Macdonald

CEO & Director

Contact:
Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361


Email: info@fireweedmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements and information relating to the Company and its projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward looking information, except as required by law.

Table 2: 2022 drill collar details

Drill hole

Target

Length (m)

Easting

Northing

Elevation (m.s.l)

Azimuth (°)

Dip
(°)

NB22-001

Boundary

463

421861

7010461

1178

030

-58

NB22-002

Boundary

491

421940

7010405

1164

033

-57

NB22-003

Boundary

64

422105

7010683

1238

211

-76

NB22-004

Boundary

403

422105

7010683

1238

211

-76

NB22-005

Boundary

326

422230

7010524

1193

214

-50

NB22-006

Boundary

375

422539

7010536

1195

207

-55

NB22-007

Boundary

365

421940

7010405

1164

036

-47

NB22-008

Boundary

213

422274

7010600

1217

209

-68

NB22-009

Boundary

147.5

422438

7010417

1165

208

-50

NB22-010

Boundary

91

422390

7010385

1152

205

-50

NB22-011

Boundary

265.3

422440

7010419

1164

208

-69

NB22-012

Boundary

353

422342

7010620

1219

201

-65

NB22-013

Boundary

125.4

422390

7010386

1150

205

-70

NB22-014

Boundary

31

422330

7010384

1146

212

-50

NB22-015

Boundary

145

422331

7010385

1146

212

-75

NB22-016

Boundary

57.4

422330

7010384

1146

212

-55

NB22-017

Boundary

80

422331

7010385

1147

212

-85

NB22-018

Boundary

270

422308

7010434

1166

216

-58

NB22-019

Boundary

340

421948

7010672

1232

180

-57

NB22-020

Boundary

149

422308

7010435

1166

216

-72

NB22-021

Boundary

112

422309

7010435

1167

216

-82

NB22-022

Boundary

327

422292

7010474

1182

211

-56

NB22-023

Boundary

367

422292

7010474

1182

211

-70

TS22-001

Tom West

200

441994

7003679

1545

060

-80

TS22-002

Tom East

170.9

442063

7004322

1677

060

-90

TS22-003

Tom West

125

441994

7003680

1545

065

-55

TS22-004

Tom West

214.2

441993

7003679

1545

065

-89

TS22-005

Tom West

128

442046

7003767

1533

063

-50

TS22-006

Tom West

190.5

442044

7003582

1581

049

-75

TS22-007

Tom West

86

441943

7003969

1538

066

-80

TS22-008

Tom West

61

441945

7003970

1538

066

-45

TS22-009

Tom West

335

442043

7003581

1581

049

-89

Coordinate reference system: UTM Zone 9 NAD83. North reference: UTM grid north.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57250c89-68f4-4340-b96a-5030de2b14fc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c71fd75-0154-49cf-8d88-5dbaf1e03ab2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e49eb738-d0ec-478f-a65a-cb0b3edf6130


Latest Stories

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was