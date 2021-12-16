Firetruck, other vehicles strike building in Kansas City’s Westport on Wednesday night

A firetruck and other vehicles struck a building in Kansas City’s Westport on Wednesday night, causing part of the building to crumble and a large response from emergency responders.

It was not immediately clear the exact cause of the crash, or whether anyone was seriously injured. But a witness to the crash told The Star the event occurred sometime around 10:30 p.m. and had caused a partial collapse of one of the building’s floors.

Photographs and video taken from the scene showed a pickup truck resting against the side of the building. The firetruck involved in the wreck had its emergency flashers on. Emergency medical personnel were bringing out gurneys toward the building in apparent attempt to transport patients to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.