Fireside Fridays warm up RMNP visitor centre

This winter, the visitor centre at Riding Mountain National Park will be open to the public, newly renovated and ready to bring a sense of cosy contentedness to anyone seeking a refuge from the cold.

A brand-new series called Fireside Fridays kicked off in November and will run until March. From 6 to 9 p.m., visitors to the park can take part in a variety of interactive activities at the centre, from trivia, movies, open mic nights and more.

The roaring fireplace, nearly 100 years old, will be put to good use during these evenings, said visitor centre supervisor Ingrid Gatin.

“The visitor centre fire is just so lovely,” Gatin said.

Renovations were completed on the historical building, in Wasagaming, 100 kilometres north of Brandon, in 2020, but it hasn’t had a lot of use since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre now includes newly installed heating, a small kitchen, a patio and more space for bringing people together.

“When we renovated the visitors centre, a big part of our intention was to create more of a community-centred space,” Gatin said. “We really want to make this a space where the community can gather.”

Fireside Fridays was developed with help from the Friends of Riding Mountain National Park (FRMNP), a non-profit organization committed to promoting the park, and the Southquill Health Area Food Bank. Trivia and board game nights will be hosted by Parks Canada; FRMNP will host movie nights on every second Friday; and the food bank is hosting the open mic nights, with all proceeds from those events going directly to the organization, based in Erickson.

Choosing some magical Christmas movies to show is one of the things George Hartlen, chief administrative officer with FRMNP, said he is looking forward to the most. Providing people with some fun, family-friendly activities during the winter months and giving the park exposure is a win-win, he said, and people seem to be excited.

“So far, the response has been pretty good overall,” Hartlen said. “It’s just something for our local community to take part in on Friday evenings, but also those that are coming up on the weekend. … It also gets people into the visitors centre, [and] it gets people out and about and socializing a little more.”

Opening the visitor centre for Fireside Fridays and other events is extremely exciting, Gatin said.

“We [were] open last year, [but] it was kind of limited. And then this year we’ve been open more and more throughout the year. And then because of the renovations … we got to unveil new designs, new exhibits and have some of these places available to the community.”

The centre can be booked for dinners, meetings and even small weddings.

Fireside Fridays are open to people of all ages and are free to attend.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun