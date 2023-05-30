As fires rage in Halifax area, efforts are underway to rescue stranded pets

HALIFAX — Efforts are underway in suburban Halifax to rescue pets that had to be left behind when owners were ordered from their homes as a devastating wildfire hurtled toward them on Sunday.

Sarah Lyon of the Nova Scotia SPCA says an eight-member team was preparing to head out into the evacuation zone to retrieve animals that were still in homes in the area.

Lyon says the fires caused a lot of devastation and distress for those who had to leave their pets.

She says so far she's been able to watch one reunion: last night a family was reunited with their pet pig named Peppa at the command centre in Upper Tantallon, where Lyon is stationed.

Sonya Higgins says she and more than 40 others waited in a nearby supermarket parking lot to be led into the evacuation area, in hopes of retrieving seven cats from two homes.

Higgins runs a cat rescue operation in Halifax, and she says the pet owners contacting her are "frantic" to find their animals and get them to a safe place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press