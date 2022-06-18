Fires burn through Shanghai chemical plant

Leo Sands - BBC News
·2 min read

Fires at a large chemical plant in the Chinese city of Shanghai have killed at least one person.

They broke out around 04:00 on Saturday (20:00 GMT Friday) at one of the country's largest refining and petrochemical plants.

Flames could be seen engulfing parts of the sprawling complex and spewing thick columns of black smoke into the sky.

Shanghai is China's economic hub and only recently emerged from a strict pandemic lockdown lasting two months.

The cause of the fires, which affected an ethylene glycol facility, is still unclear.

Sinopec - the state-owned company that operates the plant in the suburb of Jinshan - said the driver of a transport vehicle had been killed and a company employee had been injured.

Residents living up to 6km (four miles) away reported hearing an explosion, local media report.

Shanghai's fire department dispatched more than 500 personnel to the scene.

State media say the fires are now under control but protective burning is being carried out.

Drone footage shared on social media showed the sky above Shanghai, China's most populous city, turning black from smoke.

Sinopec said it was monitoring for environmental impact and no damage to the surrounding water environment had been recorded.

The ministry of emergency management has dispatched an expert group to the scene.

Shanghai had been under a strict lockdown imposed by officials to curb a coronavirus outbreak driven by the spread of the Omicron variant.

For two months residents in the global trading hub were forbidden from leaving their homes - shutting down factories with far-reaching consequences for both the local economy and global supply chains.

The government is pursuing a "zero Covid" policy requiring everyone who catches the virus to quarantine.

New rules have now been introduced with residents required to show a green health code on their smartphone to leave their residential compounds and to enter most places.

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Xi Says China’s Corruption Still Severe and Complicated

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said corruption in the country remains severe and complicated even though progress has been made in the battle against graft.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid

  • Refugee advocates worried about impact of fighter jet flyby at Redblacks game

    It took Olha Kinash about a month to get used to planes flying overhead again. Kinash was in Kyiv when Russian forces invaded Ukraine and began bombarding the nation's capital. She and her family fled as fast as they could, settling in Ottawa in late April. She's now one of several people voicing concerns about the triggering effects of tonight's fighter jet flyby ahead of the Ottawa Redblacks' home opener. "I would say I'm pretty self-confident ... but it took me over a month to realize I'm saf

  • Gas prices: U.S. pain at the pump no match for Europe

    Gas, or petrol, prices around the globe highlight how consumers in dozens of countries —particularly in Europe — pay far more than Americans currently are to fill up their cars.

  • UPDATE 3-China launches third aircraft carrier, named after province opposite Taiwan

    China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the Fujian, named after the province opposite self-ruled Taiwan, sending a statement of intent to rivals as it modernises its military. President Xi Jinping has made overhauling the world's largest armed forces a central part of his agenda, seeking to project power well beyond China's shores, though the government says it has no hostile intent. Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were deployed to celebrate the carrier's launch and official naming at a ceremony at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai, state media reported.

  • Mike McCarthy says Dallas Cowboys are ready for camp, declares ‘we will be better’

    Mike McCarthy says Cowboys are more prepared for camp than any team since he’s been in Dallas because they had a full offseason program for first time

  • Remains of UK journalist Phillips identified in Brazil

    UK journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing in the Amazon on 5 June.

  • With a new unit and F-35s, US Air Force 'aggressors' are trying to replicate the latest threat posed by China

    "As the China threat has stepped up, we have to step up our replication," a senior US Air Force official said this spring.

  • Why Putin's policy towards Ukraine has strong parallels to Stalin's post WWII plan for Germany

    Russia’s long-term plan for Ukraine is to draw it away from the west.

  • Italy's Draghi accuses Russia of lying over Eni gas shortfall

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian energy giant Eni said it would receive only 65% of the gas supply volumes it had requested from Russia's Gazprom on Thursday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi accusing Moscow of using its gas supplies for political reasons. Russian gas supply to Europe overall via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fell further on Thursday and Moscow said more delays in repairs could lead to suspending all flows, putting a brake on Europe's race to refill its gas inventories.

  • For fans and tourist businesses, Sunday Montreal Grand Prix marks return to normal

    MONTREAL — For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrationsaround the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough. "It feels like 2019, coming back to normal," said Alfredo Monsivais, a Montreal resident who was admiring a green Alfa Romeo on Peel Street Thursday afternoon. The race on Sunday will be the first Grand Prix in Montreal in three years after two pandemic-related cancellations. The days around the race weekend h

  • Conservatives accuse Freeland of lecturing Canadians during Toronto inflation talk

    Conservative MP Dan Albas accused Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland of "lecturing" Canadians on Thursday during question period in reference to a speech where she laid out the government's plan to tackle inflation and called on the Liberals to consider his party's proposals. Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault retorted, saying the opposition party proposed Canadians put money into Bitcoin and cited the movie "Risky Business." "Had you listened to the Conservatives, you'd have lost your shirt in the last year," he said.

  • Why is China denying Hong Kong was ever a British colony?

    Hong Kong is preparing to introduce new middle school textbooks that will deny the Chinese territory was ever a British colony.

  • WRAPUP 2-As war in east rages on, Ukraine gets chance to 'live the European dream'

    As war rages in Ukraine's east, Kyiv received a major boost on Friday when the European Union recommended that it become a candidate to join the bloc, foreshadowing a dramatic geopolitical shift in the wake of Russia's invasion. At a summit next week, EU leaders are expected to endorse the recommendations by the bloc's executive for Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter the bravery of Ukrainians had brought an opportunity for Europe to "create a new history of freedom, and finally remove the grey zone in Eastern Europe between the EU and Russia".

  • Russia-Ukraine latest: Britain must keep up support for Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue', says Boris Johnson

    US fighters 'captured' by Russian forces appear in mystery video Ukraine's losses mount as it pleads for weapons Boris Johnson says UK will train Ukrainian soldiers Sanctions have backfired and will cost EU €400bn, insists Putin Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Rail strikes to go ahead after latest talks fail to stop major walkout

    Strikes will take place between June 21-26amid fears of job losses and cuts to pensions and benefits

  • Four Future Queens (and a Grand Duke!) Gather at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's Birthday Gala

    It also marked the first tiara moment for Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth!

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w