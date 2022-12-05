This is when Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 is out

Netflix

There's only one question on Firefly Lane fans' lips right now: What is season two part two's release date?



We're not sure if you've noticed, but Netflix have started releasing episodes in batches, meaning we have to wait *even* longer to watch our favourite shows unfold. First it happened with Stranger Things season 4. Then it happened with Manifest. And now? Firefly Lane season 2.

The second season of the Netflix original dropped on 2nd December, and rejoins Tully (played by Katherine Heigl) and Sarah (Kate Mularkey) following the major cliffhanger of season one.

*Spoilers* The first season ends with Kate's father's funeral, which Tully is banned from attending. As Tully begs for forgiveness, fans were left wondering what mysterious betrayal she committed that leads Kate to swear their friendship is over forever. Could Tully have slept (again) with Johnny Ryan, Kate’s long-term love interest and ex-husband?

While we've had part one of season two, fans are still looking ahead to more episodes.

When is Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 released?

When the first half of the 16-episode season dropping on the 2nd December, Netflix had only announced that the second half would be released in 2023. Thankfully, things have got a bit more specific since then, and Katherine Heigl, who plays Tully, has shared a release date on Twitter.

And... when you guys are done binging those new #FireflyLane episodes... you can look forward to 7 more! Season 2 part 2 will be hitting your screens on June 8, 2023. pic.twitter.com/eGxNzNG1kQ — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) December 2, 2022

"And... when you guys are done binging those new #FireflyLane episodes... you can look forward to 7 more! Season 2 part 2 will be hitting your screens on June 8, 2023," she wrote."

OK, so six months isn't ideal, but we're willing to do the waiting!

