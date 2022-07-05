Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the firefighting aircraft market are Airbus SE, Coulson Aircrane Ltd, Kaman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. , Textron Inc. , Viking Air Ltd. , Rockwell Automation Inc.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2022"
, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Bombardier Inc., Siemens AG, Conair Group Inc., Sabena Technics, AeroFlite, and Canadair.

The global firefighting aircraft market is expected to grow from $7.11 billion in 2021 to $7.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The firefighting aircraft market is expected to grow to $9.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The firefighting aircraft market consists of sales of firefighting aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are specially designed aircraft, which are used for water bombing and sprinkling water at high fire attack locations.Firefighting Aircraft refers to aircraft that provide aerial support to firefighters on the ground.

They offer vital eyes in the sky for firefighters on the ground, and that make sure safe aviation operations.

The main types of firefighting aircraft are fixed-wing, and multi-rotor.Fixed-wing aircraft can carry fire retardant or water, and drop it on or in front of a fire to help slow the fire down.

This is the most commonly used type of firefighting aircraft. The different water capacities include less than 5,000 Ltr, 5,000–10,000 Ltr, and more than 10,000 Ltr, and are used in several applications such as firefighting organizations, military, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the firefighting aircraft market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the firefighting aircraft market.

The regions covered in the firefighting aircraft market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The firefighting aircraft market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides firefighting aircraft market statistics, including firefighting aircraft industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a firefighting aircraft market share, detailed firefighting aircraft market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the firefighting aircraft industry. This firefighting aircraft market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The growing number of wildfires is expected to propel the growth of the firefighting aircraft market going forward.A wildfire refers to an unplanned fire that fires in natural areas such as forests or grassland.

Wildfires are caused by human activity or a natural phenomenon such as lightning, and they can happen at any time or anywhere.Firefighting aircraft are used to stop the spread of fire in the forests and minimize the damage.

As a result, a growing number of wildfires will increase the demand for firefighting aircraft.For instance, according to BBC News, a UK-based broadcasting company, in January 2020 more than 50 fires have raged throughout the states of New South Wales and Victoria, destroying 11 million hectares of forest.

This wildfire has destroyed over 2000 homes. When compared with previous years climate damage increased to 20% for the year 2020. Therefore, the growing number of wildfires is driving the growth of the firefighting aircraft market.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the firefighting aircraft market.Major companies operating in the firefighting aircraft market are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand.

For instance, in August 2020 Arcus Fire, a US-based company that manufactures firefighting aircraft launched a new firefighting aircraft called F- 45 turboprop based on prototype technology.It is a clean-sheet single-engined turboprop that is specially designed for firefighting.

This aircraft was capable of carrying 4,500 liters of water at a time. The F-45 is projected to have a maximum cruise speed of 350km per hour and covers a range of 1,852km.

In October 2019, Dart Aerospace, a Canada-based company that manufactures firefighting aircraft acquired Simplex Aerospace for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition enables DART Aerospace to develop new types of firefighting aircraft as well as new agricultural spray systems.

Simplex Aerospace is a US-based company that designs and manufactures firefighting aircraft.

The countries covered in the firefighting aircraft market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290040/?utm_source=GNW

