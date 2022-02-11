Firefighters warn of ‘unpredictable’ ice after rescue from reservoir in Nevada County

Authorities on Thursday rescued one person who fell through the ice into the freezing water of a reservoir in Nevada County, fire officials said.

The incident was reported as a water rescue shortly before 3 p.m. at the Boca Reservoir, the Truckee Fire Protection District announced in a Facebook post. The reservoir is within the Tahoe National Forest and north of Interstate 80.

Emergency responders rescued the person from an area about 100 yards away from shore, fire officials said. The person rescued was taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital for treatment after suffering hypothermia and minor injuries.

The Nevada County Sheriff Office, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the U.S. Forest Service and a California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted with the rescue.

“Temperatures are warming during the day, and the ice is very unpredictable,” fire officials wrote in the Facebook post. “Our recommendation is to stay off the ice.”

Last weekend, a Truckee man drowned after several people fell through the ice while skating at Stampede Reservoir in Sierra County and north of Lake Tahoe, authorities said. Dive teams recovered his body the following morning.