Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Sydenham scrapyard as plume of smoke towers above south London

Eight fire engines were scrambled to the scene in Burnham Way (@ChloeCrouzieres/Twitter)

Black smoke was visible from across London on Monday afternoon as around 60 firefighters tackled a huge fire at a metal scrapyard.

Eight fire engines were scrambled to the scene in Burnham Way in Lower Sydenham around 3pm on Monday, where they found a car on fire.

Around seven tonnes of scrap metal was ablaze by 4pm, said London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Huge fire in Sydenham industrial estate pic.twitter.com/sIUtVfKRU4 — Nikita Douglas (@NikitaDouglas5) May 22, 2023

The brigade described the blaze as “extremely visible”, and said it had taken nearly 30 calls from concerned members of the public.

“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smok.,” said a spokesperson.

Huge fire in Sydenham within the industrial estate. Fire fighters and police are on site attending pic.twitter.com/ffkyuS2LSD — SEAN. (@seandokane) May 22, 2023

“The brigade was called at 3.01pm and is still on scene. Fire crews from Forest Hill, Beckenham, Lewisham, Bromley, Lee Green and surrounding stations are in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a scrapyard on Burnham Way in #LowerSydenham. We have received more than 20 emergency calls. More info soon. https://t.co/GTNTjxbZjB — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 22, 2023

People on social media shared footage of thick black smoke spewing from the scrapyard, and issuing in a plume high into the sky above the city where it was visible from miles away.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.