Firefighters tackle blaze at Nick Nairn restaurant

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Nick Nairn restaurant in Bridge of Allan.

Fire crews were called to the scene at Nick’s on Henderson Street at 8.17pm on Saturday and found a “well developed” fire in the kitchen.

Pictures on social media showed smoke and flames pouring from the building in the town near Stirling.

Six fire engines and a command support unit were sent to the scene.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got a call at 8.17pm to a building alight. We sent two crews from Dunblane and Tillicoultry.

“On arrival crews confirmed this was a well developed fire within the kitchen and requested further attendance.”

Further appliances and a command support unit were then sent to the scene.

