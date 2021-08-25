Firefighters spend more than 24 hours tackling Edinburgh blaze

The fire started on Tuesday (Matt Donlan/Twitter/PA) (PA Media)

Firefighters are still tackling a blaze in the centre of Edinburgh that started more than 24 hours ago.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to a blaze affecting several properties at George IV Bridge at 6.18am on Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital and another was treated at the scene.

Images from the area on Tuesday morning showed smoke pouring from a branch of Patisserie Valerie, next door to the Elephant House cafe, which was made famous as the place where JK Rowling wrote much of her early Harry Potter series.

*** ROAD CLOSED *** - Due to a fire #GeorgeIVBridge and #CandlemakerRow will remain closed for the foreseeable. Please avoid the area meantime. Emergency services remain in attendance. #Planahead #Edinburgh #RoadClosure — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) August 25, 2021

SFRS said four fire engines and a height appliance remained at the scene at 7am on Wednesday morning.

Some road closures were still in place.

Police in Edinburgh tweeted: “Due to a fire #GeorgeIVBridge and #CandlemakerRow will remain closed for the foreseeable.

“Please avoid the area meantime. Emergency services remain in attendance.”

