Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Atascadero
Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire in Atascadero, according to emergency alert app PulsePoint.
The fire was spotted near 900 Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road at 12:07 p.m., burning around one acre of grass, the PulsePoint alert said.
Forward progress has been stopped by responding engines, and engines were called off around 12:24 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.
Responding units on scene were extinguishing the remaining flames and cleaning up.
