Firefighters rescue woman from roof after explosion at launderette in south London

The blaze destroyed the launderette and damaged the flats above - TWITTER

Firefighters have rescued a woman from a roof after an explosion in a launderette on a high street in south London.

Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters from the London Brigade were called to a severe blaze in the shop on Croydon High Street and arrived at the scene just before 1am on Friday morning.

Crews were faced with a "fully developed fire" which videos posted on social media show had spread to the flats above the launderette.

Fire crews rescued the woman, who is believed to have climbed on to the the roof at the rear of the building, with a ladder propped on the roof of the first-floor flat.

The woman, who suffered leg, hip and arms injuries, was treated at the scene by ambulance crews.

Fire on High Street in #Croydon. A small explosion in a commercial property started the fire pic.twitter.com/AW5eLUIKLX — Daniel Smith (@DesignerSmithy) July 3, 2020

The fire brigade said that two adults and one child left the property before crews arrived on the scene.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade told The Mirror that everyone in the building has been accounted for.

The fire, which engulfed the front of the building, destroyed the launderette on the ground floor and damaged parts of the first and second floor, the fire brigade said. The fire was under control by about 2.30am.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.