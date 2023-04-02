Firefighters rescue 16 stranded on SeaWorld roller coaster, California officials say

Don Sweeney
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mechanical failure stranded 16 riders on the Tidal Twister roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego, California firefighters reported.

Firefighters rescued the trapped riders on Friday, March 31, a San Diego Fire Department post to Twitter said.

The initial post said 30 people were rescued, but SeaWorld officials later told new outlets that only 16 required rescue.

The rescue took about an hour after the Tidal Twister ride broke down at 4 p.m., KSWB reported. No one was hurt.

Tidal Twister is a dueling roller coaster with two trains carrying 16 passengers each that reach speeds of 30 mph with “high-speed turns and upside-down twists,” according to SeaWorld.

SeaWorld employees are working to determine the cause of the problem, KGTV reported.

