Firefighters quickly contain Friday night fire at mobile home park near Oakdale

Firefighters quickly contained a “well involved” Friday night fire at a mobile home at the Casa De Amigo’s Mobile Home Park, a couple of miles north of Oakdale, according to an incident summary from the Modesto Fire Department.

“The fire required extensive overhaul and salvage,” according to the summary. The Stanislaus Fire Investigation Unit “was on scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation.”

The summary states five engines responded to the fire on the 12000 block of 26 Mile Road, but the summary does not list any responses from ambulances. MFD Battalion Chief John Bairos said Saturday he was not aware of any injuries.

The mobile home park is between Oakdale and Woodward Reservoir. The phone number listed for the park online was disconnected.