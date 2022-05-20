Firefighters perform ‘life-saving measures’ on dog found in duplex fire in Gladstone

Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning two-story duplex late Friday morning in suburban Gladstone.

Rescue crews were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 6700 block of North Askew Avenue on reports of the smell of smoke and sound of alarms, the Gladstone Fire Department said on Facebook Friday. Heavy smoke and fire conditions were seen by firefighters when they arrived.

During a sweep of the home, an unresponsive dog was brought outside. “Live-saving measures” were performed and the animal regained consciousness, the department said.

The dog was taken by the Gladstone Animal Control to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

No people were injured in the fire, the department said.

Photographs shared by the fire department showed severe damage in the kitchen. The cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed.