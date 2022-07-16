Firefighters keeping an eye on winds as wildfire near Lytton, B.C. continues to burn

A photo from an air tanker shows a wildfire burning less than two kilometres from Lytton, B.C., on Thursday. An area four times as large as Stanley Park continues to burn on Saturday, although the B.C. Wildfire Service says there was minimal growth overnight. (B.C. Wildfire Service - image credit)

Firefighters tackling a wildfire northwest of Lytton, B.C. say there was minimal fire activity overnight, but they're keeping an eye for wind gusts on Saturday afternoon.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire has burned at least six residences since it started on Thursday, with dozens of people still on evacuation order in the area.

Authorities in nearby Lillooet told CBC News that 95 people were currently registered for evacuee supports, up from 80 the previous day.

The fire is located on the west side of the Fraser River, 1.7 kilometres outside of the village that was all but destroyed in a fire a year ago.

Supplied by Daniel Mundall

And while it continues to burn over 1.5 square kilometres — an area four times as large as Stanley Park — the B.C. Wildfire Service says there was minimal growth overnight.

"Fire behaviour was also pretty minimal," said Nicole Bonnett, a fire information officer, on Saturday morning. "Kind of low to the ground, smouldering ... which is really good to see."

Bonnett says dozens of firefighters, including from the Lytton First Nation, are tackling the fire with the assistance of sprinkler systems and air crews.

She said that crews would be watching for wind activity later on Saturday afternoon. Crews are also watching the forecast for rain, though Bonnett noted that if the rain were minimal, it wouldn't make much of an impact on current fire activity.

The cause of the fire, which sparked at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, remains unknown.

The Lytton First Nation has issued evacuation orders for multiple reserves as a result of the fire. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also issued an evacuation order for one part of Electoral Area I.