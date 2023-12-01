Firefighters investigate blaze that shut down Chipotle on West 7th Street in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened overnight at a Chipotle on West 7th Street, the department said in a social media post.

At around 2:25 a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation in the 2900 block of West 7th Street.

As firefighters were driving around trying to locate here the smoke was coming from, another call was made about a commercial structure fire in the 3000 block of West 7th Street, at a Chipotle restaurant.

Firefighters observed smoke-stained windows and black smoke coming from the building, according to the post.

Two attack lines were used to attack the blaze and the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, according to the fire department.

Six engines and one truck were used to extinguish the fire, with fire crews at the scene for over two hours.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.