Firefighters find human remains yards away from missing person’s home, NC deputies say

Firefighters came across decomposed human remains during a search for a missing person in North Carolina.

On March 21, members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department were conducting a ground search for Kenneth Dale Walker, 54, who was reported missing on Feb. 24, in Hiddenite, a town 60 miles north of Charlotte, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department.

But, during the search in a wooded area, the firefighters came across a body estimated to have been deceased for several weeks, deputies said.

The remains were found about a quarter-mile away from the missing person’s home on Sulphur Springs Road, according to the release.

Deputies said an autopsy was conducted on March 23 but due to the level of decomposition, no identification has yet been made.

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

Fisherman found body after train sent car plunging into NC river. Man now identified

Dad’s body found after he fell into lake while fishing with daughter, Georgia cops say