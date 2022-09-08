Firefighters help residents flee blaze at Boise apartment complex off Parkcenter

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Firefighters with ladders helped residents out of second-story apartment windows Wednesday after a fire broke out at the Creek Bend Apartments, located at 1140 Colorado Lane, just off Parkcenter Boulevard.

Seven fire engines, Boise police and Ada County Paramedics all responded to the fire at the complex, which started just before 6 p.m., according to PulsePoint.

Firefighters are helping people out of windows on the second floor of the Creek Bend apartment building in Southeast Boise near Boise State University. pic.twitter.com/VgwrwnDKxS — Paul Schwedelson (@pschweds) September 8, 2022

An Idaho Statesman reporter at the scene witnessed Boise Fire Department members smashing out second-floor windows in apartment units to help residents flee the black smoke. Some climbed down ladders carrying pets to safety, their clothes and faces coated with ash.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there were not yet reports of injuries or damage. The Boise Fire Department has not yet released information about the blaze or how many residents might be displaced.