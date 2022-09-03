Firefighters gain upper hand over Route fire in Castaic

Doug Smith
·2 min read
Castaic, CA - August 31: Helicopters fill with water at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, CA. Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted today in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic, with the flames quickly consuming more than 165 acres.Two Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters suffered minor heat-related injuries while battling the blaze and were taken to hospital for treatment, according to the department. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Helicopters pick up water at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area as the Route fire burns amid a searing triple-digit heat wave. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters were gaining the upper hand Saturday on the Route fire near Castaic that has charred more than 5,200 acres, temporarily shut down all lanes of the 5 Freeway and prompted evacuations.

The fire was 71% contained as of 7 a.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported on its Twitter page. Crews are mopping up hot spots and further increasing containment.

The Route fire, which was first reported just after noon Wednesday along the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, grew quickly to 5,100 acres by Thursday, prompting mandatory evacuations and destroying two structures.

About 250 county firefighters were assigned to the blaze along with 115 U.S. Forest Service firefighters, eight air tankers and seven helicopters, said L.A. County Fire Inspector Craig Little.

Two people suffered burns and were taken to hospitals. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said there were “multiple close calls” as residents rushed to evacuate their homes.

The intense blaze spurred evacuations as crews contended with hot, dry and windy conditions on the first day of what’s expected to be a brutal weeklong heat wave.

All evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon, but the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through the Labor Day weekend so crews can make emergency repairs to the roadway that was damaged in the fire, officials said.

The lanes will be closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway while the two left lanes remain open. Southbound I-5 lanes have reopened.

Crews will clean drainage systems, replace signs, repair burned guardrail and assess damaged retaining walls, the state Department of Transportation said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

