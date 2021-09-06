Firefighters extinguish 3-story blaze at Boyle Heights church

Firefighters on Sunday night swiftly extinguished a blaze inside a three-story church in Boyle Heights, officials said.

The fire at Iglesia Bautista del Este de Los Angeles at 206 South St. Louis St. was reported about 8 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Seventy-one firefighters responded to the scene and knocked down the fire in 30 minutes, Prange said. All three floors of the church burned.

No one is believed to have been in the church when the fire began and no injuries were reported, Prange said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Sunday night.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.