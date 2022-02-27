Firefighters contain burn pile that flares up near Highway 99 southeast of Elk Grove

Firefighters made quick work of a fire from what authorities said was a non-permitted burn that grew out of control Saturday southeast of Elk Grove.

Crews from the Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department were called just after 11:30 a.m. to the blaze on a homeowner’s rural property on the 10100 block of Grant Line Road near Highway 99.

The fire grew to 3 acres before personnel “fully contained” it at 2:16 p.m., said Dan Quiggle, a deputy fire chief with the district.

“There is some smoldering in the center of the fire that will put off smoke for the rest of the day,” Quiggle said, adding that firefighters would check the area on a regular basis.

He said that there were no injuries or structure damage and that weather was not a factor in the fire.

Quiggle said the air resources board will make contact with the property owner, with a citation possible.

“It’s unusual this time of year for a fire to burn that intensely,” Quiggle said., noting it’s important for people to be cognizant of fire safety regulations.