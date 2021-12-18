Firefighters called to a two-alarm blaze at Kansas City, Kansas liquor store

Firefighters were called to extinguish a major blaze on riday evening at a liquor store in Kansas City, Kansas that spread quickly.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department was dispatched to Mike’s Discount Liquor at 1320 Merriam Lane around 6:45 p.m. on a reported structure fire, said Battalion Chief Scott Schaunaman, a department spokesman.

Crews were at one point inside the location and on its roof, but the fire’s quick and intense spread prompted safety concerns about the stability of the building. Those firefighters were instructed to get away from the building and contain the blaze from the outside.

“Something like this doesn’t happen very often,” said Schaunaman. He said the event was much larger and more intense than other house fires the department is typically called to.

By around 9:30 p.m., Schaunaman said the fire had been mostly knocked down. But fire crews were expected to remain there for many hours to follow.

“The fire is going to be under investigation for quite some time and crews are going to be here for a long time just to make sure that all the hot spots are put out,” Schaunaman said.