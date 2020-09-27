Firefighters battling a Brooklyn blaze discovered up to $1 million cash when bundles started falling on their heads

Firefighters in New York arrived to extinguish a fire in Brooklyn on Thursday and came across approximately $1 million dollars that fell from the resident's ceiling, according to CBS New York.

A source from the New York City Fire Department told the New York Post that the money "just kept falling out."

A source told the newspaper the money may have came from a life insurance policy from the resident's deceased spouse.

First responders in New York reportedly found up to $1 million in cash while trying to extinguish a fire this week, according to CBS New York.

According to the outlet, firefighters arrived at a home at around 2 a.m. on Thursday to douse a fire on the first floor. The home was located at East 57th Street and Avenue L in Brooklyn, CBS New York reported.

But to reach the flames, firefighters had to cut through the ceiling. That's when bundles upon bundles of foil- and plastic-wrapped cash started falling from above, according to the New York Post.

A source from the New York City Fire Department told the outlet the money "just kept falling out."

"It was in bundles. It wasn't like in one solid brick. It just kept falling out," the source told the outlet.

According to the outlet, the stash could be worth approximately $1 million, but the actual value is currently unknown. It may have been obtained by the woman who lived in the home from her late husband's life insurance policy, The New York Post reported.

According to CBS New York, the money was not burned in the fire.

One person was transported to a local hospital and officials launched an investigation on how the fire started, the outlet reported.

