Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Fresno’s Tower District

Flames and black smoke erupted skyward early Sunday as an apparently empty building caught fire in Fresno’s Tower District.

The structure caught fire shortly before 9 a.m. on East Olive Avenue near North Calaveras Street. Arriving firefighters quickly called for more help and declared it a two-alarm fire. Pacific Gas & Electric workers were also called in to ensure that gas lines were cut to the building as flames engulfed the building, which appeared to be a total loss,

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.