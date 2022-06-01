Firefighters battle pallet fire in industrial area of Sacramento. Flames seen from Hwy. 50

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

Firefighters are responding to a large pallet fire Tuesday night at an industrial property on the eastern fringe of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department said its crews were called to the blaze on the 6200 block of Ramona Avenue, at the intersection with Cucamonga Avenue, in the Ramona Village section of the city just before 9:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

At least 10 fire engines, five trucks and other firefighting resources were dispatched to the blaze, which could be seen from Highway 50 in videos posted to social media.

I think I just passed through it. It was huge pic.twitter.com/V6gh78g9C4 — Khatia Basilashvili (@KhatiaBasilash1) June 1, 2022