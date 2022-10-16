Firefighters battle ferocious blaze in Leeds city centre

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Leeds city centre - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A number of restaurants and pubs were forced to evacuate after a ferocious fire tore through a building in Leeds on Saturday night.

The blaze engulfed the top three floors of the derelict building in Cookridge Street, near Millennium Square, about 7.50pm, prompting 10 fire crews to rush to the scene.

Videos and images shared on social media showed the building up in flames, with smoke billowing into the sky.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a safety cordon had been put in place, with nearby buildings evacuated due to the building's "potentially unsafe structure".

"West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is working with West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service," a statement read.

"The Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) is also in attendance."

BREAKING: Millennium Square #Leeds fully evacuated as fire continues to spread.



More fire brigades on scene now. pic.twitter.com/7slUq3ae76 — Josh Gardner (@MediaJoshG) October 15, 2022

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis told the BBC the fire broke out in the Leonardo building, an empty former council property that had been sold to developers.

"I'm hugely thankful for the quick response from the fire service, they stopped it becoming a much more serious and destructive fire," he said.

"I'm sure it was very worrying for people nearby. Certainly it's a very serious incident and had the fire service not reacted so quickly, it could have been much more devastating."